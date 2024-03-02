LETTER: Framingham Democratic Committee needs change, so vote Group 2 on March 5

To the Editor:

As an active member of the Democratic Party, I have worked on national campaigns from John Kerry to Hillary Rodham Clinton to Barack Obama. My core progressive Democratic values run deep.

As a life member of the Framingham Democratic Town Committee, it is clear to me and others we need a change in our local party committee.

For this Presidential Primary Election Day on Tuesday, March 5, I am asking you to join me in voting for Group 2 for the Framingham Democratic Town Committee.

Group 2 is led by two outstanding younger leaders, Mary Kate Feeney and Adam Freudberg. Both are unwavering in their commitment for empowering new voices and new leaders serving our community and advocating for our Democratic values. They put together a group of 24 individuals — including the current School Committee chair, a state representative, community activists and former elected officials — who believe in their goals. They intentionally left 11 slots open on the Group 2 slate for new people. That is how deep their commitment is to new voices.

The current leadership, including state Rep. Jack Patrick Lewis, let our community down by not empowering new voices, tarnishing its reputation with scandal, and ignoring critical issues in our community. While it may be uncomfortable to face this reality, we need to change in order to succeed as Democrats and a city.

As an active Framingham Democrat, I placed my name on Group 2 to lend support for new leaders who will empower new voices, build community and focus on the issues important to our residents. A change is needed to restore pride and progress to our community.

Please join me in voting for Group 2 and my longtime friend and colleague, David Magnani, for the Democratic Town Committee.

John A. Stefanini

Framingham

Editor's note: John A. Stefanini has served Framingham as state representative, selectman, charter commissioner and city councilor.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: John Stefanini endorses Group 2 for Framingham Democratic Committee