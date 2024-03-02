LETTER: Former city councilor supports Group 2 for Framingham Democratic Committee

To the Editor:

Vote for Group 2 in the Framingham Democratic Presidential Primary on March 5.

A supporter of Group 1 wrote: “Please learn about our rare situation with two slates for the Framingham Town Committee.” The word “rare” reminded me of my foray into Framingham politics, when I became a Precinct 15 Town Meeting member and a number of seats were occupied for decades by current Group 1 members. Framingham had a “rare” situation then — all members of the Board of Selectmen and School Committee lived above Route 9. Because Southside voices were not being heard, I supported becoming a city and was elected to the first City Council.

When invited to be on Slate 2, I asked, "What does the FDC do other than get Democrats such as our first mayor elected?

According to FDC bylaws: ARTICLE 1: PURPOSE The Committee shall encourage Democratic Party voters and newly registered voters, through a program of "education and information…”

For over a decade, I have worked on Framingham's serious environmental justice issues including soil contamination at Mary Dennison Park, wells poisoned by General Chemical, a proposed tow yard across from Harmony Grove Elementary School and the denial of a skatepark to our EJ kids. During all this time, the FDC never asked me to present an educational program on environmental justice at one of their meetings, much less to become a member. They also never offered to support any of these environmental justice issues, despite the fact that they involve state agencies like the Department of Environmental Protection.

In addition to voting for Slate 2, I will vote for David Magnani and some Slate 1 members. I find the fact that Group 1 left no openings for other candidates, and insists the public vote their entire slate, antithetical to Democrat principles.

Judith Grove

Framingham

Editor's note: Judith Grove is a member of the Community Preservation Committee and a former District 8 city councilor.

This article originally appeared on MetroWest Daily News: Framingham resident Judith Grove urges support for Group 2 Democrats