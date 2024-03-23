A so-called evangelical Christian group that goes by the name of Faith & Freedom is spending $62 million to back the Donald Trump campaign.

The same Donald Trump who was ordered by a New York court to pay E. Jean Carroll $88.3 million in a case where he was found liable of sexual abuse and defimatinon. Ms. Carroll claims Trump raped her in a department store dressing room.

The same Donald Trump who was indicted by a Florida grand jury on numerous felony counts for stealing United States government top secret documents.

The same Donald Trump who was indicted by a New York grand jury on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in a case involving hush money paid to a porn movie actress.

The same Donald Trump who has been indicted by a federal grand jury in Washington D.C. on four felony counts for trying to steal the 2020 presidential election and the assault on the United States Capitol.

The same Donald Trump who has been indicted on several felony counts by a Fulton County, Georgia grand jury for trying to steal the presidential election in Georgia.

So it appears that this Faith & Freedom group is dedicating a large fortune to an immoral billionaire.

I don't think the members of this group are Christians. I would consider them C.I.N.O.s (Christians In Name Only). If Jesus Christ and the Disciples had $62 million, they certainly would not hand it over to Pontius Pilate. They would spread that wealth among the poor and the downtrodden.

Ron Yeomans, Montgomery

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Letter: Faith & Freedom spending $62 million to back tarnished Trump