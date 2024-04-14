Letter: Don't vote for candidates backing education vouchers

Our Wichita Falls area readers reflect many diverse opinions and viewpoints. Letters to the Editor are written by members of our local community and reflect their personal beliefs, not those of the Times Record News. The opinion of these letters is neither endorsed nor opposed by the Times Record News.

Texas has a $32.7 billion, yes, BILLION-dollar surplus in its state budget and our public schools are suffering. Our governor want us to invest in giving folks an $8,000 voucher to either home school or spend on private schools. What is the oversight on this money?? Why do so many from out of state want to invest in getting this passed in Texas? FOLLOW THE MONEY. Someone, besides the politicians who are benefitting from the donations are going to benefit! Is there any oversight on how this money is spent? Only the children in Texas will suffer from vouchers.

Wake up people. Do we want to live in a state that stays at the bottom of the barrel of good education? NO! Spend the money on our public schools and give all our children the best education we can. Let’s get our children educated for the “job growth” in Texas. These companies coming into Texas are bringing employees with them because they have the skills and knowledge for the jobs! WE MUST EDUCATE OUR TEXAS CHILDREN! Don’t vote for a candidate who is backing vouchers for education. Make our public education the very best it can be.

Terry A Gilleland, Wichita Falls

