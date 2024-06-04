Letter: Court case reminds us no one is above the law

Editor:

Former President Donald Trump has been convicted in New York of falsifying his company’s business records to conceal information from voters that he knew would harm his 2016 election prospects. Concealing this secret payment, including lying in official filings to cover it up, is a serious criminal offense.

It is a clear example of Trump’s pattern of engaging in criminal behavior and doing anything to stay in power.

With this act, inciting a deadly insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021, threatening our national security by illegally retaining classified documents and obstructing justice, Trump has repeatedly jeopardized American democracy by stoking chaos and disorder. He and his allies have further sought to delay accountability at every turn, most recently by appealing to his Supreme Court allies.

Despite their claims, no one is above the law — including a former president charged with serious crimes.

Upholding the Constitution and the rule of law is a cornerstone of our democracy. Indeed an overwhelming majority of Americans agree that when elected officials break the law we must hold them accountable.

Trump must be held accountable for his crimes and election interference; otherwise he will continue upending the rule of law.

Phila Back

Kutztown