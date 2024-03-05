Letter: CenterPoint's rate increase request is corporate greed

In my current role as CEO of a real estate brokerage invested in the economic well-being of Southern Indiana, I am disgusted by CenterPoint's shameless ploy to impose unjustifiable rate increases on the hardworking residents of our communities.

Their proposal not only burdens consumers with financing their corporate expansion but also ensures a hefty 10.4% return on equity for their shareholders. This reeks of corporate greed at its most repugnant, and it's time our elected officials took decisive action to put an end to this blatant exploitation.

Much of my previous professional experience focused on strategic business development, specifically within the energy sector. This experience makes me aware of the strategic goals driving infrastructure development and operational expansion. In a healthy market ecosystem, businesses thrive by prioritizing customer satisfaction and innovation. Yet, the situation in Southern Indiana reveals a stark contrast, where residents and businesses are held hostage by a monopolistic energy behemoth with little to no options for recourse.

CenterPoint's proposal is nothing short of a calculated cash grab masquerading as essential infrastructure investment. They expect hardworking families and small businesses to foot the bill for their insatiable appetite for profits, all while shifting the lion's share of business risk onto the people they are meant to serve.

While it may be tempting to lay blame solely at the feet of corporate interests or CenterPoint's leadership, the truth is far more concerning. CenterPoint's relentless pursuit of shareholder value operates within the confines of a regulatory framework overseen by the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission (IURC). Thus, faulting CenterPoint or its leadership alone for the challenges faced by Southern Indiana would be shortsighted and inaccurate.

Our elected representatives must rise to the occasion and oppose this brazen attempt to fleece the public. The IURC (an appointed commission by Indiana’s Governor) in particular must be held accountable for its complicity in rubber-stamping this (and previous unjustified rate hikes as recent as one year ago) and CenterPoint's profit-driven agenda. It's time they remember their duty is to safeguard the interests of the public, not to toe the line of corporate giants and campaign donors.

If these rate increases are allowed to proceed, the consequences will be catastrophic. Families already struggling to make ends meet will be pushed to the brink of financial ruin, while small businesses will be forced to absorb exorbitant operating costs, stifling growth and job creation.

Moreover, attracting and retaining talent for continued growth of our large corporate partners would become increasingly challenging for businesses in the region. This is unacceptable, and our elected officials must act with urgency to prevent this economic devastation from unfolding.

This is not a partisan issue; it's a matter of fundamental decency and fairness. Our representatives have a sworn duty and responsibility to the voters who elected them. They must stand united in defense of their constituents and oppose CenterPoint's greed. The future of Southern Indiana hangs in the balance.

Joe Kratochvil is the CEO of Keller Williams Capital Realty.

This article originally appeared on Evansville Courier & Press: Letter: CenterPoint's rate increase request is corporate greed