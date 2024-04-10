I received a text message, from a group called Alabama Christian Citizens, accusing President Joe Biden of undermining all Christianity and the sacrifice of Jesus Christ by recognizing the last Easter Sunday as Transgender Day of Visibility. The Alabama Republican Party jumped on the bandwagon, demanding that Biden apologize for disrespecting Christianity.

Either both organizations are so ignorant that they failed to realize March 31 has been the Transgender Day of Visibility for 15 years and, by chance, this year it fell on Easter Sunday — or, even worse, they are hoping to create animosity towards Biden, among Christians, by flat out lying. While the former is bad, the latter is totally reprehensible.

When I turned 7 years old, my birthday fell on Easter Sunday. I wonder if Alabama Christian Citizens are still angry at my mother for recognizing my birthday, thus undermining all Christianity.

Sheldon E. Jeames, Montgomery

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Letter: Besides Easter, March 31 was Trangender Day of Visibility