Letter: Being inclusive isn't all that inclusive, apparently

Inclusion: A word that is being used these days as a sign of acceptance for who or whatever you are. Sounds great, but that isn’t the case if you follow the teachings of the Catholic faith. The place kicker for the Kansas City Chiefs was giving the commencement speech at a Catholic college and was following the teachings of his faith.

Of course, the liberal media went ballistic and demanded the Chiefs throw him off the team because of his personal comments. Then the National Football League stepped in and said his comments were not those that they represent as they want to be inclusive of everybody. Notice the dichotomy, inclusive but throw the player to the wolves.

Strange how you can be inclusive and non-inclusive at the same time. The times are a troubling set of contradictions.

Duane Mara, Montgomery

