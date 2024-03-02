While the rest of the country wonders what possessed the Alabama Supreme Court to deem fertilized embryos from IVF as "children," the rest of the country knows their decision will make the backward state of Alabama look even worse and out-of-step with most of the other US states.

The best thing that can happen is for all IVF clinics in Alabama would be to close shop and move to other states that don't have such a silly State Supreme Court. Most other states separate church from state, and rely on scientific evidence.

Let any supreme court justice prove that each and every fertilized embryo from IVF, already has a soul. They can't. They are relying on the Bible for their cue, not the US Constitution. They are preaching their brand of religion while many citizens in Alabama have many views, including the still-legal right to be an atheist.

Ronald Reagan's son, Ronnie, is one of ''them" atheists and he can sometimes be seen on TV, saying that atheism is just one way of living with a philosophy different from 80 to 90 percent of the US. That is the beauty of the United States.

That is why the decision to deem embryos as children, should be struck down ASAP.

Gerald Lance Johannsen, Carlsbad, California

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Letter: Alabama Supreme Court ruling on embryos is silly religion