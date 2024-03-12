With all the bad news we often hear and see on news broadcasts or read in the newspaper, it is refreshing to learn about some good news for a change. I am referring to The Alabama Port Authority’s plans to construct an inland port facility in west Montgomery, where containers unloaded from ships in Mobile and transported by trains to Montgomery, will be unloaded, warehoused, and distributed. The $84 million dollar project will surely be a blessing for our city, invigorating its economy and increasing the demand for jobs. The project promises to enhance Montgomery’s reputation and should help the development of west Montgomery, which needs such investment, and should bring in many times more revenue, ultimately, than it costs.

Daniel Haulman, Montgomery

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Letter: Alabama Port Authority's plans are a blessing to Montgomery