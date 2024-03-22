'He lets us have sex': More details emerge on Hartselle man accused of child exploitation

Mar. 22—More than one child told Hartselle investigators that a 72-year-old man allowed minors to have sex inside his apartment and exposed himself, according to a search warrant affidavit filed in Morgan County District Court.

Roy Wayne Goodwin, of Hartselle, was arrested on March 14 by Hartselle police and remained in Morgan County Jail on Thursday in lieu of a $375,000 bond on five counts of possession of obscene matter depicting minors, jail records show.

The investigation into Goodwin began after a mother reported on Aug. 18 that her son had returned from Goodwin's apartment wearing pants that were wet around the genital area, according to investigators.

Hartselle police said they conducted multiple forensic interviews with victims who shared similar complaints against Goodwin.

Court records show Goodwin resided at Quail Run Apartments at 1000 Mitwede St. S.W.

Nineteen-year-old Jacob Johnson calls Quail Run "the projects of Hartselle." He said he has lived in an apartment above Goodwin's since January.

"I got warned about him when I first got here," Johnson said. "There was a 6-year-old girl who ran out of his apartment — I've had four different people tell me the exact same story — she ran out of the apartment and was screaming."

Johnson said Goodwin, like "clockwork," would follow him and his then-17-year-old-girlfriend when they brought their dog outside. Johnson said Goodwin would look his girlfriend up and down and try to talk to her but not to him.

"He would stand next to her, and every time she would step away, he would step closer," Johnson said. "It just creeped her out really bad."

A search warrant affidavit signed by a Hartselle police officer on Oct. 4 and filed in court on Wednesday revealed more details.

On Aug. 18, Hartselle police received a report claiming "Goodwin was allowing children to enter his apartment, use vape equipment, and (he) was directing them to have sex with one another while he observed," according to the affidavit. "The reporting party gave several names of children that had been involved with Goodwin."

On Aug. 24, a boy was interviewed at the Child Advocacy Center (CAC) and told interviewers that, after coming to Goodwin's apartment to look for a ghost, the boy and another victim took their clothes off, according to the affidavit.

Goodwin exposed himself to the victims while showing the victim "how to apply 'lube' to his private parts," the affidavit reads.

Another interview was conducted at the CAC on Sept. 1 with a victim who shared a similar story, according to the affidavit.

On Sept. 5, another victim allegedly told CAC interviewers: "He (Goodwin) lets us have sex."

Hartselle police said they executed a search warrant on Goodwin's residence on Sept. 14 and seized a Dell computer that was connected to a television in the living room.

"The cops come around the corner, and I was outside with my dog," Johnson said. "They told me to go into my apartment and keep my dog quiet and that they were serving a warrant."

Goodwin allegedly used the television to look up sex toys and other content while children were present, according to the affidavit. The computer was sent off to an FBI lab on Sept. 15.

An FBI investigator on Sept. 28 met with Hartselle police and told them he had located suspected child pornography on Goodwin's computer, as well as three additional Google accounts that are suspected to contain more child porn, according to the affidavit.

Hartselle police Lt. Alan McDearmond on Thursday said investigators have since reviewed the Google accounts.

"At this time, the case and evidence have been submitted to the district attorney for further review," he said. "We do anticipate more charges as this case continues to develop."

Goodwin is scheduled to appear in Morgan County court for his preliminary hearing on April 2.

Johnson said Goodwin disappeared for four or five days prior to his arrest and took "a bunch of boxes and suitcases with him."

"He came in all dirty and had a shovel in the back of his car and there was dirt and all in his car. I guess he was getting rid of stuff," Johnson said. "He got arrested like four hours after he walked in his door.

"He is just a ... creepy old man."

