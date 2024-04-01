Let's look at March Florida Lottery winners. Did Publix sell most winning tickets again?

The year 2024 is now 25 percent over, which means ... well, maybe not much. But if your New Year's resolution was to win the Florida Lottery this year you still have 75 of the year left to reach your goal.

Of course, you're not alone.

Is there a way to increase the odds? Where are all those winning tickets sold? Are your chances higher if you allow the machine to pick your numbers? Does Publix really sell more winning tickets than any other retailer? And what about city; does that count?

We tracked all the winners in the various drawings — Powerball, Mega Millions, Lotto, Jackpot Triple Play and Fantasy 5 — held in March to find answers to your questions.

How many Florida Lottery winners were there in March 2024?

In March, there were 57 winners in the drawings held between March 1 and March 31, putting March behind February but over January in the total number of winners in a month.

Thirty-five of all the winning tickets sold during the month were quick pick.

Although it was the shortest month, even though it was a leap year, there were there were 81 winners in February, with a winner every day.

In March, there were five days when there were no winners in any of the draw games, with the exception of Cash Pop.

Are more winning lottery tickets sold at Publix?

Publix continued to sell more winning Florida Lottery tickets in March than any other retailer.

Here are the top retailers in March with at least two sales:

Publix: 25 winners

7-Eleven: 4 winners

Winn Dixie: 6 winners

Murphy: 2 winners

Sunshine: 2 winners

Publix also was the top location in both January and February, with 16 in January and 37 in February.

What Florida city had the most lottery winners in March?

Here are the cities in March — with at least two sales — where the most winning lottery tickets were sold:

Miami, Miami Gardens, North Miami: 6 (top city for third month in a row)

Jacksonville, Jacksonville Beach: 4

Kissimmee: 2

Largo: 2

Tampa: 2

If you buy a lottery ticket at a Publix in Miami, do odds improve?

None of the six winning tickets sold in Miami were sold at a Publix. Two were sold at Sunshine, one in Miami and the other in North Miami.

What Florida Lottery game saw the most winners in March?

Not surprisingly, most winners were playing Fantasy 5. There were 46 winners in March.

Twenty-eight of the Fantasy 5 winners opted for the quick pick option of having the machine pick their numbers.

What other games had winners in March?

Other than Fantasy 5, there were winners in these games:

Mega Millions: 5 winners

Powerball: 4 winners

Cash4Life: 1 winner

Jackpot Triple Play: 1 winner

Florida Lotto: No winners

What were the biggest jackpots won in March ?

There were eight multi-million tickets sold in March. Three were sold at Publix.

There were two Mega Million winners in the March 26 drawing, with two Florida tickets worth $1 million each.

The biggest win in March was a $2 million Powerball jackpot sold March 18 at a Stop & Save Food Store in Tampa.

Mega Millions: March 19, $1 million

Mega Millions: March 22 Publix, Boca Raton, $1 million

Mega Millions: March 26, Murphy USA, Crawfordville, $1 million Publix, Jacksonville, $1 million

Powerball: March 9, City Food Mart, Haines City, $1 million

Powerball: March 18: Stop & Save Food Store, Tampa, $2 million

Powerball: March 23, Publix, Land O Lakes, $1 million

Powerball: March 25, 7-Eleven, Ocoee

What was the biggest Fantasy 5 jackpot in March

The biggest Fantasy 5 jackpot in March was $140,586.24 from the March 16 drawing. The quick pick ticket was sold at a Cakeworld Bakery in Miami.

What were the smallest Fantasy 5 jackpots won in March?

The smallest Fantasy 5 jackpots in March was $18,994.42 in the March 22 drawings. One of the two was a quick pick ticket.

How many quick pick tickets won in March's Lottery drawings?

Of the winning quick pick tickets, two were winning Mega Millions tickets, three were winning Powerball tickets, one was a Cash4Life ticket that was worth $1,000 a day for life and another was for Jackpot Triple Play.

The remaining were Fantasy 5 winners.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Florida Lottery March lookback: Winning tickets, cities, retailers