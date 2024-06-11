'Let's hear from the residents.' North Canton debates banning marijuana dispensaries

NORTH CANTON − Supporters of banning marijuana dispensaries from the city, so far, appear to have barely enough votes to approve the measure.

After a debate, council voted 4-3 on Monday to advance legislation to a second reading prohibiting the establishment of any business from cultivating, processing or selling marijuana in North Canton.

Council President Matthew Stroia, at-large, and council members Melissa Owens, Ward 3; Jamie McCleaster, Ward 1; and Stephanie Werren, at-large voted yes. Council members Christina Weyrick, at-large; David Metheney, Ward 2; and John Orr, Ward 4, voted no.

Another vote on the measure is expected June 24. If council approves it again, it's expected to have a final vote on July 8. Mayor Stephan Wilder strongly supports the ban and is expected to sign the bill into law, which would take effect 30 days after he signs it.

Narrow support in North Canton for recreational marijuana

Voters last November approved Issue 2, which legalized the use of recreational marijuana in Ohio. In North Canton, the yes votes prevailed. The final vote count was 3,794 in favor to 3,669 opposed.

The new law prohibits marijuana dispensaries from being 500 feet from a school, church, public playground, public park or public library. The city's zoning code would also prohibit the dispensary as a business from being in residential neighborhoods.

Liam Ott, who's serving as council clerk, said only three areas in North Canton could legally host dispensaries. The shopping plazas around Applegrove Street, North Main Street and Orion Street; the commercial area southeast of South Main Street and Mississippi Street and a section around Pittsburg Avenue NW.

Ott said state legislators are discussing reducing the amount of tax revenue from marijuana businesses that could go to cities. If they reduce the rate to 1.25%, then with income taxes paid by employees of the dispensaries, Ott estimated tax revenue to the city of about $17,500 a year from one dispensary, with revenue of $1 million a year.

Metheney made several arguments against a city ban of marijuana dispensaries, including:

Most North Canton voters had voted for Issue 2, and the ban wouldn't respect their wishes.

It's unfair to limit North Canton residents from buying a product that's now legal in their own city. It's onerous to make North Canton residents who need marijuana for medical purposes to travel further to obtain it.

Marijuana dispensaries could set up shop just outside the city's boundaries, and the city would have no jurisdiction to regulate them, even though their proximity could impact the city.

Marijuana dispensaries would strictly check the IDs of customers to ensure they weren't selling marijuana to anyone under age 21.

"I see this as a restriction of what the North Canton residents were asking for," Metheney said. "I see this as seven people at this dais telling people what they can and cannot do."

Concerns about impacts

McCleaster and Stroia said federal law still bans marijuana.

The council president, a tax preparer, said some of his clients are out-of-state marijuana dispensaries that spend a significant amount of money on security. Because of the federal restrictions on marijuana, many banks won't allow dispensaries to set up accounts with them. Marijuana dispensaries are cash-heavy businesses that are prone to armed robbery. And Stroia said he doesn't want a dispensary to attract the attention of armed robbers to North Canton.

"I don't see the people shopping there as bad people. But they may be targeted by bad people," said Stroia, who added that he voted for Issue 2. "Do we want that in our city when it's federally illegal?"

Stroia and McCleaster said Issue 2 wasn't about whether to allow dispensaries in the city. And banning dispensaries doesn't restrict the city's residents from possessing marijuana in the city, buying marijuana outside the city or growing their own marijuana plants in their homes.

McCleaster said if the federal government ever legalizes marijuana he would re-examine his opposition to allowing dispensaries in the city.

However, McCleaster and Werren asked what was the urgency in passing a ban when it wasn't clear what new state legislation the Ohio legislature might pass this year.

Ott said that once a marijuana dispensary establishes itself in the city before council adopts a ban that dispensary would be grandfathered and protected from a future ban.

Stephan Wilder: 'Let them go to Canton' for marijuana

Wilder called marijuana a "gateway drug" with "health concerns," which Werren said she agreed with.

"I'd rather have 10 or 11 employees for another type of business," the mayor said. "How's it going to attract families to our community?"

Wilder argued that the concerns of the 49% of residents who voted against Issue 2 should be considered, too.

"Let them go to Canton," Wilder said about marijuana dispensaries. "I see it as one more harmful substance in our community."

McCleaster said, "If it's in Plain Township, it's Plain Township's problem."

Weyrick said 50 years ago, the discussion would have been about banning alcohol. And if she could change North Canton being a so-called dry city, she might.

Police Chief Frank Kemp Jr. said he was concerned that those under 21 might try to get marijuana by having older siblings and friends ages 21 and over buy marijuana at dispensaries for them.

Owens noted that most voters in her ward, Ward 3, voted against Issue 2. The vote count in the ward was 983 in support and 1,139 people against.

Metheney said he would be open to a compromise and respecting Ward 3's sentiment. He would support not permitting marijuana dispensaries in Ward 3 off South Main Street. But permitting dispensaries around North Main Street and Applegrove.

McCleaster invited residents to express their opinions on marijuana dispensaries at council's June 24 meeting.

"Let's hear from the residents," he said. "Is this truly something they want in their neighborhoods?"

