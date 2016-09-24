Let’s go to the tape: Clinton and Trump’s top 10 debate moments

One of the largest audiences in the history of presidential debates — perhaps the largest ever — is expected to watch when Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump face each other for the first time on the same stage. Clinton has a debate history that includes not just her appearances with Bernie Sanders in this cycle, but her epic confrontations with Barack Obama in 2008, all the way back to her campaign for United States senator in 2000. Trump built his winning primary campaign in large measure on his performance in a dozen debates against nine or more rivals since entering the race in 2015. Here are 10 key moments from this history that hint at how they will perform in New York Monday evening.

Trump confronted by Megyn Kelly; Fox News Republican debate, Cleveland, Aug. 6, 2015: Donald Trump may have been expecting an easy time in the first Republican debate, hosted by Fox News. But Megyn Kelly came at him early and hard, memorably invoking the times “you’ve called women you don’t like fat pigs, dogs, slobs and disgusting animals.” “Only Rosie O’Donnell,” Trump interrupted. “No, it wasn’t,” Kelly responded, sparking an intermittent feud between the network and the candidate and giving the Clinton campaign one of its most potent talking points: Trump as a sexist bully.

Clinton lists her enemies; CNN Democratic debate, Las Vegas, Oct. 13, 2015: In a comment that presaged her characterization of some Trump supporters as “deplorables,” Hillary Clinton responded to a question about the enemies she is proudest to have made by naming “the NRA, health insurance companies, the drug companies, the Iranians … probably the Republicans.” Republicans were quick to seize on the remark as evidence of Clinton’s arrogant, us-versus-them attitude.

Trump boasts about his sexual endowment; Fox News Republican debate, Detroit, March 3, 2016: In an escalating round of taunts that began with Trump calling Marco Rubio “Little Marco,” the Florida senator mocked Trump, who is over six feet tall, for having “hands the size of someone who’s five foot two. And you know what they say about men with small hands.” On the debate stage, Trump retaliated: “Look at those hands. Are they small hands? And he referred to my hands, if they’re small, something else must be small. I guarantee you, there’s no problem.”

