Let's clear this up: Jalisco is not closing or moving in Alliance

Jalisco Mexican Restaurant, at 2367 W State St. in Alliance, is in Carnation Court plaza.

ALLIANCE ‒ Jalisco, a popular Mexican restaurant, is not closing or moving from its current location.

Owners, though, are planning a second joint − a sports bar called "Cantina Jalisco" − across from the University of Mount Union. It also has a Salem location.

Restaurant manager Beto Flores said Thursday that owners hope to have the cantina open in September to coincide with fall sports.

In the meantime, Flores said the full-service restaurant at 2367 W. State St. in the Carnation Court plaza is open and there are no plans to close. There had been some concerns and confusion that Jalisco was going to be replaced by a new Chick-fil-A restaurant.

"We're not closing," Flores said.

City officials announced Wednesday that a developer submitted a request for a conditional use permit for Chick-fil-A at 2381 W. State St. in Alliance. Chick-fil-A confirmed its intention later in the day.

Woolpert, Inc., submitted the permit.

Questions were raised on social media after The Canton Repository and Alliance Review posted a story about Chick-fil-A. The story indicated the new eatery was intended "near Carnation Court plaza, which is where Jalisco Mexican Restaurant is located." Readers of the article turned to Facebook to ask about Jalisco's future. Flores said Thurdsay they don't have anything to do with each other.

Flores said he even got a couple phone calls from customers regarding Jalisco's future.

"We're going to be here," he stressed.

Alliance officials said this empty building at 2381 W. State St. will be torn down and replaced with a Chick-fil-A restaurant in the near future.

The future Chick-fil-A property currently has an empty black building that will be demolished. An open field separates the property from Carnation Court plaza.

