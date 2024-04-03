Let's Get Cheesy
The cheftestants battle the heat and bees as they prepare their cheese dishes at the Cheese Festival.
The cheftestants battle the heat and bees as they prepare their cheese dishes at the Cheese Festival.
The funding climate for AI chip startups, once as sunny as a mid-July day, is beginning to cloud over as Nvidia asserts its dominance. AI chip company Mythic ran out of cash in 2022 and was nearly forced to halt operations, while Graphcore, a once-well-capitalized rival, now faces mounting losses. Hailo, co-founded in 2017 by Orr Danon and Avi Baum, previously CTO for wireless connectivity at the microprocessor outfit Texas Instruments, designs specialized chips to run AI workloads on edge devices.
Companies with strong sales momentum and branding power can weather the storm, while regional chains like Jack in the Box may struggle.
Spoiler alert: Yes, you do. And it's not difficult if you have the right product.
Move over, Gen Z — Gen Alpha is the newest, youngest generation that people of all ages are desperate to study and understand.
This breakfast sandwich maker has 18,000+ more rave reviews on Amazon.
'I'll never pay someone to straighten my hair again,' says one of more than 39,000 perfect reviews.
As the election cycle heats up, Instagram and Threads will be cooling down the amount of political content entering many users' feeds. If you're already wondering how to get that kind of content back into your feed, you can follow our guide on changing Instagram's political settings here. Meta has made an effort to decrease the reach of news and political content across its platforms, especially in regards to content that is algorithmically recommended versus being surfaced from a direct connection to an individual or account.
McCarthy's draft stock is soaring the past couple weeks, with betting odds following suit and his former coach heaping praise. Do NFL evaluators and front office members think it's real, or the latest in a long line of smokescreens?
Three legal experts weigh in on the Diddy sex trafficking investigation and why the rapper should be "worried."
Since he returned to the court after winning an injunction in January, Terrence Shannon has not addressed the media due to his pending legal case in Kansas.
Follow these five steps to sell your house. It’s important to set a reasonable listing price and prepare to negotiate with potential buyers.
Wastewater from places like breweries and food processing plants can’t be dumped down the drain; it has to be specially treated, a costly endeavor that often happens offsite. Fudge’s company, Wase, is offering them an alternative: treat the water on site, and get some free energy to boot. Harvesting methane from organic waste and using it to produce electricity or heat is nothing new.
A new report highlights the demand for startups building open source tools and technologies for the snowballing AI revolution, with the adjacent data infrastructure vertical also heating up. Runa Capital, a venture capital (VC) firm that left Silicon Valley and moved its HQ to Luxembourg in 2022, has published the Runa Open Source Startup (ROSS) Index for the past four years, shining a light on the fastest-growing commercial open source software (COSS) startups.
The Mustang Unleashed tour welcomes 2024 Mustang owners to 12 stops around the country for drift demos, hot laps, and tuning sessions.
Jason Fitz is joined by the great Nate Tice to prepare for the 2024 NFL Draft the best way they know how: a full first-round mock draft done live on the show. The duo start off by reacting to the biggest NFL news from the weekend, including some rule changes to come out of the NFL owner's meetings and the Tennessee Titans trading for CB L'Jarius Sneed. Fitz and Nate give their thoughts on the hip drop tackle ban, an additional coach's challenge, the Titans' plans for the future and more. Next, the two hosts dive into their first round mock draft and alternate making picks. Some of the more contentious selections include Rome Odunze to the Chicago Bears, the Las Vegas Raiders passing on a quarterback, Brock Bowers to the Los Angeles Rams, Bo Nix to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and many more.
With savings this big, you can really stock up.
Chipotle chairman and CEO Brian Niccol reflects on his leadership journey and what lies ahead for his still-hot fast-food chain.
It took an overtime shootout, but Stanford avenged last season's NCAA tournament loss and punched its ticket to the Sweet 16.
Alabama is headed to its third Sweet 16 in the past five seasons.
Just toss it in your suitcase for wrinkle-free clothes on the go.