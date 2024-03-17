Letitia James endorses Tim Kennedy for Congress

Mar. 17—New York State Sen. Tim Kennedy, D-Buffalo, picked up an endorsement on Friday from state Attorney General Letitia James in his bid to become the next representative of the 26th Congressional District.

James announced Friday that she's backing Kennedy for the congressional seat, which was vacated earlier this year by long-time U.S. Rep. Brian Higgins, another Democrat from Buffalo, who resigned to take a position with Shea's Performing Arts Center.

In a prepared statement, James described Kennedy as a "true champion for Western New York families" and an "outspoken voice common-sense solutions."

"Tim has a long, proven track record of getting results because he's a bridge builder and a tireless fighter for his constituents. We need Tim Kennedy in Congress — and I'm proud to support him," James said.

Kennedy has the endorsement in the race from both the Niagara and Erie county Democratic committees. He is being challenged in the April 30 special election for the 26th District seat by endorsed Republican Gary Dickson, who is the current supervisor in the Town of West Seneca.