Let Tennessee developers pay for third-party inspectors so they can build more housing

It’s a huge problem everywhere, but especially in Tennessee: There just isn’t enough housing, and the homes that are available cost far more than many residents can afford. Builders want to build, but onerous red tape often forces them to wait months to obtain permission from the government, and the costs that result from these unnecessary delays are then passed down to Tennesseans who need a place to live.

Now, Tennessee lawmakers have a chance to pass a crucial reform that would streamline the permitting process, allowing more units to get to market quickly and with lower costs for homebuilders, buyers, and renters.

It couldn’t come at a better time, with families in Tennessee having experienced some of the highest year-over-year rent increases in the country since 2021. As new residents flooded into the Volunteer State from California and New York, Tennessee cities failed to build enough housing to keep up with demand, resulting in a supply crunch felt across all income levels.

Tennessee must build more housing and quicker

Unless Tennessee commits to building more housing, rental and home price unaffordability is here to stay. Fortunately, Gov. Bill Lee understands the stark reality surrounding supply and demand imbalances in the housing market. In his State of the State address, Gov. Lee committed to streamlining the permitting process to “accelerate building times, lower costs and safely streamline construction in Tennessee.”

Several stakeholders hold ceremonial shovels during a groundbreaking event for an affordable housing development in East Nashville on Aug. 23, 2023 in Nashville, Tenn.

This is music to the ears of any Tennessean who hopes to see lower housing prices in the coming years.

According to the National Multifamily Housing Council, 84% of developers nationwide experienced building delays in the final quarter of 2023. Of the developers who experienced delays, 81% attributed those delays to permitting issues. In Tennessee, developers routinely suffer through months-long wait times to obtain permits from local government officials. With borrowing costs skyrocketing, these kinds of delays can add thousands upon thousands of dollars to the cost of a project—just in interest alone. Those costs are then passed on to everyday Tennesseans in the form of higher rents and sale prices.

It's clear that Tennessee can no longer afford costly delays in the local permitting process.

This legislative solution would move the process faster

But state lawmakers can help achieve Gov. Bill Lee’s policy goal by passing House Bill 1892/Senate Bill 2100, which allows developers to pay for a certified third-party inspector, engineer, or other professional in lieu of local or state examiners to satisfy certain permitting requirements. This would lift a substantial burden off local government officials, allowing those officials to refocus their efforts on smaller residential applications and improve customer service for all citizens.

The bill also establishes timeframes under which localities must act on certain permit applications, adding much-needed predictability to a system plagued by delays and arbitrary government decision-making.

These simple, yet impactful reforms would go a long way toward addressing the permitting backlog caused by understaffed, slow-moving local bureaucracies.

Third-party review is already law in Texas, and in Tennessee, the city of Franklin allows developers to utilize third-party inspectors. It’s simple: Third-party review laws address the heart of the permit application backlog problem without lowering safety or environmental standards. This legislation represents a commonsense solution to the delays plaguing the permitting process, and it’s an important first step toward solving the housing shortage in Tennessee. The Tennessee Legislature should support Gov. Lee’s efforts to build more housing and improve affordability by acting quickly to pass these prudent reforms.

Brian Norman

Brian Norman is the director of state affairs at the Goldwater Institute, where he assists in the development and implementation of Goldwater’s national legislative affairs strategy.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Affordable housing: Here's how Tennessee legislature can cut red tape