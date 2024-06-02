Let the horse trading at the State House begin

Jun. 2—CONCORD — The horse-trading phase of New Hampshire's 2024 legislative session arrives Monday, as lawmakers try to find common ground on 62 bills that remain in dispute. The contentious legislation includes such marquis topics as legalized marijuana, illegal immigration reform, changes to the voter ID law, education freedom accounts and the state's 10-year highway plan.

The measures all head to committees of conference with four House members and three Senate members with each facing a deadline to reach an agreement between two competing versions of the same bill by this Thursday afternoon.

Any final deals then would face up-or-down votes when the House and Senate next meet on June 13.

Greg Moore, regional director of the fiscally-conservative Americans for Prosperity, said some bills still up for grabs would likely fall apart because either the two sides were so far apart or the stakes weren't big enough to bring them together.

"With many of these issues, one side has more leverage than the other and there just isn't that feeling the world will end if we're not able to get to yes," said Moore, a former chief of staff under former House Speaker Bill O'Brien, a Nashua Republican.

The closely-divided House of Representatives and a break with tradition could contribute to more impasses than usual.

House Speaker Sherman Packard, R-Londonderry, decided to name two Democrats and two Republicans to serve on most committees even though some of these bills narrowly cleared the GOP-led House with little or no Democratic support.

Likewise in the Senate, President Jeb Bradley decided to name himself to 18 committees — more than any other legislator in either branch — including to be the Senate's lead on the cannabis legalization bill that Bradley voted against.

Perhaps in response, Packard named House Majority Leader Jason Osborne, R-Auburn and a major advocate for the cannabis bill, as a late replacement to serve on the House's negotiating team.

Odds of deal on marijuana remain long

Most observers are skeptical the two sides can reach consensus on cannabis, especially after the House voted by better than a 2-1 margin to reject the Senate plan that included many Bradley changes to it.

These are some other bills to watch:

—Bail Reform (HB 318): The two sides agree on some of the central themes but parted company on the legal standard that a judge must find in order to hold someone without bail pending trial.

—Hampton Beach Casino: Last week, the House voted, 180-172, to reject a Senate plan (HB 1215) to let the Hampton Board of Selectmen, rather than a town meeting required vote, to discontinue a street key to the redevelopment of the Hampton Casino Ballroom.

—Anti-Sanctuary City: The Senate slapped this change to require cities and towns to cooperate with federal immigration officials onto an unrelated bill regarding the eligibility of dependents to get insurance coverage under the state retirement system (HB 1292).

—Voter ID changes: James Gray, R-Rochester, is championing this change to create a hotline at the polls for election workers to verify someone's identity prior to voting or their citizenship if they are registering to vote at the polls (HB 1370).

—Squatters Crackdown: Advocates for tenants and landlords support this Senate-passed plan to make it easier for property owners to remove someone who's staying on private property without permission (HB 1400).

—Hospital Tax: Gov. Chris Sununu sought and the Senate substantially agreed to earmark money from a Medicaid tax hospitals pay to go to community mental health centers, community health centers and addiction recovery programs. Hospital leaders maintain the changes would cost some of the state's critical access centers to lose money in the deal (HB 1593).

—Education Freedom Accounts: This would expand eligibility for parents to receive taxpayer-financed scholarships to send their children to private, alternative public or home school programs. The House wanted to increase it from 350% of the federal poverty level to 500% while the Senate countered with moving it to 400% (HB 1665).

—Ambulance Rates: The Senate bill would require insurers negotiate with ambulance companies or pay much higher rates for ground transport of patients while the House changed it to an actuarial study on its cost (SB 407). State officials said the Senate plan would increase insurance claims paid by $11 million a year.

klandrigan@unionleader.com