Let Florida voters decide if recreational marijuana should be legal, state Supreme Court rules

Voters in November will be able to determine if Florida will become the 25th state to legalize recreational marijuana, the state’s Supreme Court ruled Monday.

The proposed constitutional amendment, which would allow adults 21 and older to “possess, purchase, or use” up to 3 ounces of marijuana products, will appear on November’s ballot and must be approved by 60% of the state’s voters in order to pass.

Smart & Safe Florida, funded by medical-marijuana company Trulieve, the state’s largest medical marijuana producer, provided the push to get the legalization referendum on the ballot. The company put about $40 million toward the campaign.

“We are pleased that the Court agreed that the ballot language was clear and correctly ruled in favor of allowing voters the chance to vote on this important initiative,” a statement issued by Smart & Safe said. “We look forward to bringing our message of allowing adults to safely use cannabis for their own personal consumption to the voters of this state.”

Gov. Ron DeSantis and the state, however, oppose the initiative, and state Attorney General Ashley Moody had tried to stop the amendment from reaching the ballot, arguing that the proposed wording doesn’t make clear that marijuana is illegal under federal law.

Two years ago, the court ruled a similar measure was misleading and struck it from the 2022 ballot.

“We are thankful that the Court has correctly ruled the ballot initiative and summary language meets the standards for single subject and clarity. We look forward to supporting this campaign as it heads to the ballot this Fall,” Trulieve CEO Kim Rivers said in a statement after the ruling was released.

Rivers added, “Trulieve was the primary financial supporter of the initiative during the signature gathering effort and subsequent court challenge and is a proud supporter, alongside a strong coalition of other companies, of the next important phase to educate Floridians on the amendment and secure a yes vote on Amendment 3 this November.”

“We are thrilled to see that the Florida Supreme Court rightfully granted the people the right to vote on allowing adults to purchase and consume cannabis products safely and legally,” said a statement from the Bellamy Brothers, who chair the Smart & Safe Florida campaign. “As we tour across the United States, we recognize that most Americans already enjoy this right in their respective states, and we are glad to see Floridians will soon be able to make this decision for themselves at the ballot box in November.”

Reaction against the decision was also swift.

“While we respectfully disagree with the court’s decision, the Florida Chamber will continue fighting to protect our constitution from out of state and special interests trying to buy their way into Florida’s Constitution. Recreational drugs, like pigs, don’t belong in Florida’s constitution,” said Mark Wilson, president & CEO, Florida Chamber of Commerce.

The state justices on Monday also ruled on a proposed amendment to allow abortion access, saying voters would be able to determine its future in Florida. At the same time, the court upheld the 15-week ban on abortions, thus enabling a six-week ban to go into effect 30 days after this ruling.

_____