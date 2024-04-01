Let Florida voters decide if recreational marijuana should be legal, state Supreme Court rules

Voters in November will be able to determine if Florida will become the 25th state to legalize recreational marijuana, the state’s Supreme Court ruled Monday.

The proposed constitutional amendment, which would allow adults 21 and older to “possess, purchase, or use” up to 3 ounces of marijuana products, will appear on November’s ballot and must be approved by 60% of the state’s voters in order to pass.

Smart & Safe Florida, funded by medical-marijuana company Trulieve, the state’s largest medical marijuana producer, provided the push to get the legalization referendum on the ballot. The company put about $40 million toward the campaign.

Gov. Ron DeSantis and the state, however, oppose the initiative, and state Attorney General Ashley Moody had tried to stop the amendment from reaching the ballot, arguing that the proposed wording doesn’t make clear that marijuana is illegal under federal law.

Two years ago, the court ruled a similar measure was misleading and struck it from the 2022 ballot.

The court on Monday also ruled on a proposed amendment to allow abortion-access, saying voters would be able to determine its future in Florida.

