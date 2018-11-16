Let's Talk About the Ending of Widows

Warning: This post contains major spoilers for Widows.

Perhaps we should have known that Widows wouldn’t be simple. Author Gillian Flynn is the master of the mid-plot pivot, like her famous Gone Girl reveal. Now, she’s managed to insert a gasp-worthy moment into her latest film.

But the big twist in Widows, out Nov. 16, is not actually a Flynn invention. Flynn and director Steve McQueen adapted the screenplay from a 1980s British television miniseries by Lynda La Plante. The series was something of a phenomenon in England and also became a bestselling book. McQueen and Flynn updated the story to the modern era and changed the setting to Chicago, but kept much of the plot, including an important revelation: Veronica’s husband is still alive.

The surprise comes halfway through the film. Veronica has already recruited two of the other women left widowed after their husbands were killed in a shootout with police—Linda (Michelle Rodriguez) and Alice (Elizabeth Debicki)—to help her pull off the last heist planned by her husband, Harry (Liam Neeson). They plan to use Bash (Garret Dillahunt) as their getaway driver until the gangster Jatemme (Daniel Kaluuya) kills him as a way of sending a threatening message to Veronica. She then heads to the apartment of the last widow, Amanda (Carrie Coon), to ask if her husband knew of any other getaway drivers.

Amanda cautions Veronica against the heist, presumably because she’s concerned about Veronica’s safety. While Amanda is attending to her crying baby in another room, Veronica’s dog sniffs at a doorway and begins to bark. Veronica walks over to him and sees a flask that belonged to Harry (and that the audience saw at the beginning of the film) on the table. She then realizes the dog is likely barking at the smell of Harry. She grabs the dog and runs out of the apartment.

Sure enough, Amanda emerges from her baby’s bedroom and opens the door. There sits Harry. It turns out that politician Jack Mulligan (Colin Farrell) hired Harry to steal money from his opponent Jamal Manning (Brian Tyree Henry) in the alderman race. Harry betrayed the men in his crew and escaped with the money they stole from Jamal.

In a recent interview with TIME, Flynn said that she usually keeps a notebook to keep track of the clues in her mysteries to make sure that if readers go back in search of clues, they’re all in the text. “I don’t remember doing that with this,” she says. “It was truly meant to be a surprise.” But she and McQueen still did drop several hints that Harry might still alive throughout the movie. Here’s a list:

The shootout

After a robbery goes wrong, Harry’s crew races away in a van with the police in pursuit. Harry pulls the van into a garage so that they can switch cars and get away. But as they open the garage door, police cars are waiting outside. They begin to shoot, and the van explodes and flips over, killing everyone inside—or so we think.

Than van exploding in such a dramatic fashion is our first clue that something is amiss. As we see in later in a flashback, Harry placed a gas tank behind the van to ensure that the vehicle would blow up and the men inside would be killed.

Veronica didn’t expect Amanda to show up

After she’s threatened by Jamal and realizes she has to come up with the money her husband owes, Veronica asks all the widows to meet her at a spa. When she arrives only two of them, Alice and Linda, are there. Veronica mentions that she invited a third woman, Amanda. When Alice and Linda ask who Amanda is, Veronica replies, “Let’s hope it doesn’t matter.”

Considering that their crew needs a fourth member, it would be strange for Veronica not to care that one of the women didn’t show up. After all, she is threatening to blackmail the other two into pulling off the heist. Does Veronica perhaps already suspect that her husband Harry was having an affair with Amanda? Even if Veronica doesn’t yet know her husband is alive, she still may not want to come face to face with his lover.

Alternatively, Bash could have reported to Veronica that Amanda had a baby, so Veronica didn’t want Amanda to become involved.

The timing of Amanda’s phone call

Amanda finally does call Veronica and ask to meet up—likely at Harry’s behest. The timing of this phone call is an important narrative clue. Right before, Veronica is asleep dreaming about her relationship with Harry—both the good times and the bad. Audiences find out for the first time in this scene that the two lost a child.