Lester Street murders survivor says Dotson is lying in appeal

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A survivor of the 2008 Lester Street massacre is reacting to his uncle, Jessie Dotson’s call for his conviction to be overturned.

Dotson, the convicted killer serving six death sentences for the Lester Street murders, is now attempting to appeal his conviction, claiming his nephew’s testimony was invalid due to mind-altering medication.

CJ Dotson says that 16 years ago, he witnessed his uncle murder several of their family members. CJ was also stabbed in the massacre.

On January 26, their uncle, convicted in 2010 for the heinous crimes, filed a 249-page petition in which he claimed CJ’s testimony was altered by drugs. The petition states CJ, who was 11 years old at the time, was on a “mixture of mind-altering medications” and “his memory was not reliable.”

He says his uncle is only lying to get his conviction overturned.

“I was on some meds because I’m ADHD, but that has nothing to do with me not knowing who did what,” said CJ. “I know he did it. I seen him, and all he’s doing is lying to the media and blogs just to get out and do more killing.”

CJ and his sister Cierra released balloons at family graves Saturday as they mourned the loss of their parents and siblings killed in the massacre.

“My brother said what he said. He was there, so what is there more to say? Kill him. Get him off this earth, he’s a monster,” said Cierra.

Dotson previously filed an appeal in April 2023, claiming he did not get post-conviction relief funds. He also wanted experts to testify that he suffered from mental illness. The Tennessee Supreme Court denied the appeal.

Dotson remains on death row in Nashville.

