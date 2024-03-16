Lester Public Library in Two Rivers to host 'World on the Move' national exhibit examining migration histories

MANITOWOC — Lester Public Library in Two Rivers is one of 15 libraries in the U.S. that will host an exhibition aiming to help people appreciate migration histories — their own and those of others — by drawing on case studies from across human history and the breadth of cultures.

Through narrative and interactive displays, visitors explore questions like “Where do we come from?,” “Why do we move?,” and “How does migration change us?”

“World on the Move: 250,000 Years of Human Migration” was developed by the American Anthropological Association, together with the Smithsonian’s Center for Folklife and Cultural Heritage, and Smithsonian Exhibits. It is administered by the American Library Association’s Public Programs Office.

The exhibit runs at the library through April 23. Related activities are scheduled throughout the time period. Scheduled speakers include the following:

March 27: Author Dr. Pao Lor, whose Hmong family made the treacherous — and deadly — journey from Laos to Thailand to escape brutal persecution in the aftermath of the Vietnam War.

April 3: Retired historian, archaeologist and former director of the Manitowoc County Historical Society Bob Fay describes 19th-century immigration to our area — including the families who braved trans-Atlantic hardships and a westward journey to get here.

April 15: Dr. Sara McKinnon of UW-Madison offers an overview of key issues in U.S. refugee and immigration law and policy today.

April 17: Historian and author Dr. Kerry A. Trask speaks about the astounding number of immigrants who ultimately settled in Wisconsin.

April 22: Genealogist and researcher Alan Wambold relates how war, economic conditions and Russian government policy created an ethnic minority on the Volga River in the late 18th century and how, 100 years later, similar forces would disperse the descendants of the original settlers to locations throughout the world — including Wisconsin.

Other events include a performance by renowned folk musicians Fox & Branch (April 10); a book discussion featuring “The Latehomecomer: A Hmong Family Memoir” (April 3); a genealogy program exploring how the discovery of migration patterns can assist in identifying immigrants’ origins when other evidence is lacking (April 4); an international film, “Shun Li & the Poet” (April 16); an ongoing community art project for all ages about home; and a travel-themed dramatic play center for children and their caregivers.

Admission to the exhibit and all events is free, but tickets are required for speakers and the Fox & Branch performance. Pick up the free tickets at the library’s Help Desk, or reserve at 920-793-8888 or lesref@lesterlibrary.org.

Lester Public Library in Two Rivers.

The exhibit is open during regular library hours: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays; 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Fridays; and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. The library is at 1001 Adams St., Two Rivers.

Individuals, organizations, clubs and schools are invited to visit. Large groups and school groups are asked to arrange visits in advance by contacting Jeff Dawson at 920-793-7104 or jdawson@lesterlibrary.org.

Learn more at https://www.lesterlibrary.org/adult/, https://www.facebook.com/LesterLibrary/ or https://understandingmigration.org/.

