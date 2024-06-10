Lest we forget: Kansans gather to remember, honor D-Day, WWII soldiers

June 6, 2024 marked the 80th anniversary of the D-Day invasion during World War II. To remember Operation Overlord, several Kansas figures and the public gathered around the statue of Dwight Eisenhower. The remembrance ceremony also paid homage to 21 WWII veterans present at the ceremony.

Along with recognizing the veterans, a wreath was placed by the Eisenhower statue with the words, “Lest we forget.” Meredith Sleichter, executive director of the Eisenhower Foundation, said similar wreaths were placed at the Normandy American Cemetery, Utah Beach American Memorial, and the Pointe du Hoc Ranger Monument in Normandy, France, The World War II Memorial, the Eisenhower Memorial in Washington D.C., and the birthplace of Eisenhower in Denison, Texas.

To begin the ceremony, three helicopters flew in formation over the campus. Several groups escorted the 21 WWII veterans and the wreath commemorating the anniversary along the sidewalk east toward the Eisenhower Presidential Library, then turned left to be seated with the rest of the crowd near the Eisenhower statue. The escorting groups included VFW Post #3279, American Legion Post #1969, Boy Scout Troop #41, McPherson Bagpipe Band, and soldiers with Ft. Riley’s 1st Infantry Division.

Playing the “Star Spangled Banner” and taps was the Ft. Riley 1st Infantry Division Brass Quintet.

Colonel Shawn McCammon gave the opening prayer.

Dr. James Ginther

The supervisory archivist at the Eisenhower Library gave the first remarks of the event. He chose to highlight the order of the day Eisenhower gave to U.S. soldiers on D-Day and what is called the “in case of failure” message Eisenhower drafted if the Allied Forces failed to take the beaches of Normandy.

“Thankfully he never had to issue this statement, but it shows how uncertain the outcome of D-Day was at the time and the depth of Ike’s character to assume full responsibility for any failure,” Dr. Ginther said.

Gov. Laura Kelly

Covering Eisenhower’s impact as general and president, Kelly shared that over 215,000 Kansans also fought with Eisenhower, and over 4,500 perished during the war. As her father also served during WWII and the Korean War, Gov. Kelly shared her respect for all veterans, dead and alive.

“While the majority of the more than 16 million Americans who fought in World War II are no longer with us, their legacies endure,” Kelly said. “To the veterans who are here with us today, thank you for your service. Yours is truly the greatest generation.”

Generals

Brigadier General Niave F. Knell represented the 1st Infantry Division with her remarks. Knell compared the motto of the 1st Infantry Division with Eisenhower, the soldiers in the D-Day invasion, and a former soldier of the 1st Infantry: “No mission too difficult. No sacrifice too great. Duty first.” She connected Eisenhower as general to “No mission too difficult,” because of the planning he accomplished for the invasion without today’s technology. For “No sacrifice too great,” she thinks of the soldiers who stormed the beach and died on the beaches of Normandy. For “Duty first,” she chose to highlight army technician John Pinder for his actions during D-Day. Despite being hit several times by enemy fire, Pinder brought, salvaged and set up communications equipment on Omaha Beach before bleeding out.

“The indomitable courage and personal bravery of fifth grade technician Pinder was a magnificent inspiration to the men with whom he served,” Knell said. “I just think he is the epitome of what we see as that sacrifice and duty first.”

Major General Paul T. Stanton of the U.S. Army Cyber Center of Excellence and Ft. Eisenhower thanked the WWII veterans for the “violent execution of that order,” referencing Eisenhower’s order to proceed with D-Day. He also said that the planning, resolve and tenacity of Eisenhower and the troops can be applied to the work and training the Cyber Center of Excellence does.

“I imagine your courage, and I stand in awe,” Stanton said to the veterans sitting to his left.

Sen. Jerry Moran

After acknowledging those in the crowd and other comments, Moran said he was worried about the political divisiveness in the country.

“We need role models. We need good citizens, and we need good leaders,” Moran said. “And today I gather here where we have role models. We have good citizens who honor those role models and believe in their responsibilities to the United States of America.”

Despite how worried he and others may be, Moran said we should have hope and optimism for the future.

“I want you to know me personally, my family, the people gathered and across Kansas and across the country,” Moran said to the veterans to end his speech, “the message to you in service to our country is we respect you, we thank you for your service, and we love you.”

Recognition

Mike Dodson, Eisenhower Foundation board member and retired lieutenant general, with the aid of Merrill Eisenhower, grandson of Dwight Eisenhower, named and honored the present WWII soldiers. After giving each veteran tokens of appreciation, the VFW Post and American Legion Post followed with a 21 gun salute.