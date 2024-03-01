Lessons that stick: Ag Lab visits Conneaut Valley Elementary

Mar. 1—As they prepared to pour a small amount of vinegar into a half cup of milk on the lab tables in front of them, teacher Cathy Vorisek warned about 20 fourth graders crowded around her to be alert.

"Something's going to happen," Vorisek said during a 50-minute class session Wednesday. "This is your powers of observation. Ready? All right, pick up that vinegar and get those cups. Vinegar in the cup, 3, 2, 1 — pour that vinegar into the milk!"

Team after team of Conneaut Valley Elementary School (CVES) students followed their orders, one partner pouring as the other stood by with a Popsicle stick to stir the solution. Despite the warning, however, expressions of surprise began to gain momentum as they popped up here and there.

"Look," one voice said. "It's growing thicker," another added. More than one exclamation of "whoa!" could be heard, not to mention a "cooool" from one end of the room.

"It's chunky!" one student declared, adding extra emphasis to the first syllable of the adjective.

The addition of vinegar to separate the milk into curds, the chunky part, and whey, the watery part — which Vorisek explained with a "Little Miss Muffet" reference — was part of a larger experiment that saw the students use milk to create glue and then compare the effectiveness of the milk-based glue to the Elmer's School Glue that they are familiar with from craft projects.

But while the addition of vinegar made for a memorable method of introducing basic scientific concepts, the real reaction officials at CVES are hoping to catalyze was taking root inside the students.

"When you walked into my lab," Vorisek told them, "you became scientists, and we're following the scientific method today."

Vorisek was leading the annual week-long visit of the Pennsylvania Farm Bureau's Mobile Agriculture Education Science Lab. The "Ag Lab" is one of six 40-foot-long classrooms-in-a-trailer that travel the state introducing agriculture and basic scientific concepts to youngsters from Conneautville to Philadelphia.

"It was pretty cool," Trystan Eakin said of seeing the curdling effect vinegar had on milk.

Cool enough, in fact, that Eakin had already formed a hypothesis regarding the outcome of the experiment, which Vorisek said would be revealed today. By the end of class on Wednesday, the students had created a milk-based glue and used it to bind pieces of construction paper together. They did the same thing with Elmer's glue and today will compare the adhesive qualities after two days of drying time to see which glue has the stronger sticking power.

"I think it's going to be the milk glue," Trystan said, explaining how his hypothesis was based on previous experience. "There has to be some sort of catch — sometimes when we do things like this in school, stuff turns out to be stronger than normal. I just think there's some sort of catch or twist."

Pennsylvania's intensive standardized testing protocol assesses students in science for the first time in fourth grade. As a result, elementary schools like Conneaut Valley have introduced subject-specific teachers for science, according to Principal Jackie Sada, who stopped by to see the glue experiment in action.

The Ag Lab provides a valuable experience for students, according to Sada.

"Even hearing about the scientific process — the language is so important for them," Sada said as Trystan and his lab partner, Braylen Burt, strained the whey from their mixture, leaving just the curds. "And the fact that their science teacher for fourth grade is coming out with each group is a good reinforcer."

Further down the trailer, science teacher Misha Blood, made her way between the two rows of fourth grade scientists, reiterating Vorisek's directions and answering questions as needed.

Their hands-on nature makes Ag Lab lessons engaging and fun for students, according to Blood.

"They were pumped," she said. "They were asking all week, 'When do we get to come?'"

As the K-4 school's "big dogs," Blood added, the fourth graders get to visit twice, They will complete the week today by checking on the results of their glue experiment and making lip balm using soybeans.

"They're all going to get to take home their lip balm," Blood said. "It's neat for the kids to see — when you drive around here, you see the farmers that plant soybean fields — that those beans can actually be used in everyday products, like the lip balm we're going to be making."

The Ag Lab visit costs about $3,000, according to Vorisek, and was supported by both Crawford County, the Conneaut Valley Parent-Teacher Organization and the Pennsylvania Soybean Board.

Spoiler alert: Trystan's hypothesis was right on target. When the student scientists check their glued construction paper to compare the tensile, shear and pull strength qualities of the milk-based glue they made and the store-bought glue, they will find that the milk-based adhesive is stronger — if, that is, they followed the instructions accurately when preparing the glue, Vorisek said.

The younger kids have something to look forward to as well. After learning about contrasting qualities among familiar crops the previous day, Vorisek recalled, students left with a necklace that held a seed in moisture absorbent granules.

"Maybe not today right now, but the seeds are starting to swell up and they're going to sprout," she said. "They're not going to grow, but the kids are getting to see what happens in a plant when we plant that seed."

It was hard to tell whether the students or Vorisek were more enthusiastic about the week's activities, but it was clear to see that the students weren't the only ones hoping to see seeds they planted today sprout somewhere down the line — maybe not today, maybe not tomorrow even, but soon.

