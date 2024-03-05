Less than half of old Hillsborough transportation tax would go to roads

TALLAHASSEE — Less than half of the money collected under the now-voided Hillsborough transportation sales tax would be spent on transportation projects, under the state budget proposal unveiled Tuesday for the upcoming year.

The money, first collected in 2019, has languished since 2021 when the Florida Supreme Court struck down the tax, all while as Hillsborough’s population has swelled, its streets continue to clog with traffic and its public transit services remain bare-bones.

About $256 million of the $589 million pot would be spent on road resurfacing projects across the county. About $171 million would pay for legal fees in the lawsuit that led to the Supreme Court ruling and to dole out refunds to people who apply by the end of the year.

Another $162 million would be used to offset the cost of a temporary holiday on other sales taxes in the county.

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor — who previously championed the surtax as “absolutely critical” and often points to the city’s scant public transportation offerings as a driver of its increasing unaffordability — declined to comment on the spending plan, via a spokesperson.

The state’s plan was agreed to on Monday, in the final week of the legislative session. The state budget is up for a final vote Friday, expected to pass as written.

”It was Hillsborough money, and it was important to us to make sure that the Hillsborough delegation decided where that money went,” said House appropriations chairperson Tom Leek, R-Ormond Beach. Leek’s counterpart in the Senate, Sen. Doug Broxson, R-Gulf Breeze, indicated that Gov. Ron DeSantis supported the plan.

”The governor certainly has agreed with us that we need to properly split the money for targeted projects and maybe do a tax holiday,” Broxson said.

Sales tax holidays and tax refunds were part of discussions about what to do with the funds last year before lawmakers delayed a decision. Gov. Ron DeSantis had previously voiced support for using the money for a tax refund but in his budget proposal last December said the money should only go to transportation projects in Hillsborough.

About 57% of county voters approved the 1% sales tax increase in 2018. Under that plan, 45% of the tax money was earmarked for transit. The surtax was collected from Jan. 1, 2019, until the Florida Supreme Court ruled it illegal in February 2021 after a challenge from then-Hillsborough Commissioner Stacy White.

White’s lawsuit contended that by spelling out how the money would be used, the referendum issue illegally violated the authority of the county commissioners over spending decisions. He has since moved to Tennessee. Former Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn, an advocate for the tax, previously said White’s legacy “will be forever linked to the gridlock, potholes, congestion and lack of transportation options that we are left with as a result of his lawsuit that overturned the will of the voters.”

A second try for the referendum on the 2022 ballot failed.

“I am very thankful to see a quarter of a billion dollars for road improvements, but much of the remaining allocations represent a missed opportunity to address challenges where local government is not doing its job,” Tampa City Council member Luis Viera told the Tampa Bay Times.

Viera, also the chairperson of Hillsborough’s transportation agency, which operates county buses, previously called the Florida Supreme Court’s decision to strike down the surtax “a terrible blow to public safety.”

On Tuesday, he added: “Democrats and Republicans in our community know the obvious: We need more transit and transportation investments, we need them now and we are willing to pay for them.”