Two pockets of extreme drought remain in Iowa. (Courtesy of U.S. Drought Monitor)

Drought conditions in the state continue to retreat amid abundant rainfall, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.

A Thursday report shows the biggest moisture gains in western and southern Iowa. Less than half of the state now has drought for the first time since June 2023. That’s down from about 96% of the state in October.

Last week’s statewide precipitation averaged 1.32 inches, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. That’s about 45% more than is normally expected.

The highest reported rainfall was 4.72 inches in Little Sioux in far western Iowa, whereas the least was one-tenth of an inch near Guttenberg in far northeast Iowa.

A wide area of severe drought remains in eastern Iowa, although it has been shrinking. Much of that area had previously suffered from extreme drought — the second-to-worst classification issued by the Drought Monitor — but its presence has greatly diminished.

About 2% of the state has extreme drought, down from 35% at the start of the year.

Drought conditions might lift from about a quarter of the state in the coming months, according to a recent report by the U.S. Climate Prediction Center. Drought is expected to remain, but improve, in the worst-affected areas.

A USDA report on Monday said about 78% of cropland has adequate or surplus soil moisture, which is slightly better than a year ago.

Crop planting has been several days ahead of the five-year average. As of Sunday, about 39% of corn and 25% of soybeans had been planted.

The post Less than half of Iowa is suffering from drought appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.