UPDATE: Power mostly restored after Tuesday night’s strong storms

UPDATE @1:30 a.m.

Power has been restored to most people after Tuesday night’s strong storms.

Less than 1,800 people were without power, including 1,700 AES Ohio Customers.

AES Ohio’s outage map reports that power has been restored to all but 29 customers in Montgomery County.

At its peak, at least 1,600 AES Ohio customers in Montgomery County were without power.

Fewer than 100 First Energy customers are also without power.

-INITIAL STORY-

Some neighborhoods are without power after some strong storms moved through the area late Tuesday night through early Wednesday morning.

Less than 1,800 people lost power, including 1,700 AES Ohio customers, according to their outage map.

Fewer than 100 First Energy customers are without power.

Here are the outages by county:

Montgomery- 1,650

Shelby- 46

Clark- 24

Greene- 8

Miami- 4

Auglaize- 3

We will continue to provide updates.