Less than 1,000 outages after vehicle hits power pole in Montgomery County
Some people are without power after a vehicle hit power pole early Sunday morning in Montgomery County.
Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies and medics were dispatched at 5:13 a.m. to the intersection of Philadelphia Drive and Garvin on reports of a vehicle into a pole.
AES Ohio’s outage map shows 924 customers are without power in Montgomery County as of 5:36 a.m.
Medics transported one person to Grandview Medical Center, Montgomery County Regional Dispatch told News Center 7.
AES Ohio crews are on the scene.
