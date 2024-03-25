Leslie Bibb Thinks Kathy Hilton and Kyle Richards Were Sweet Together During the Reunion

Bravo Superfan Leslie Bibb does a round of Spill on the Hills to talk about all things The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and beyond. She dissects Kathy Hilton’s appearance during the RHOBH reunion, thinks Kathy and Kyle Richards were incredibly sweet together and says she’d love to see a follow-up. She and Mia Thornton from The Real Housewives of Potomac also discuss Guerdy Abraira’s emotional hair moment with her husband on RHOM.

