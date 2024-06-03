Les Baugh, former Shasta supervisor, endorses official seeking top county elections job

Shasta County supervisors are poised to start interviewing candidates for the open clerk/registrar of voters job in mid-June, and the frontrunner for the position has received a critical endorsement from a conservative voice with a strong local following on social media.

On Tuesday, supervisors will consider amending their meeting calendar to start the interviews June 17, which is a Monday. The interviews would be conducted in open session before the public.

Assistant Registrar of Voters Joanna Francescut, who’s worked in the elections department for more than 15 years, has said she wants the job that was vacated in early May when longtime Clerk/Registrar of Voters Cathy Darling Allen retired for health reasons.

Francescut recently received the support of former Shasta County Supervisor Les Baugh, who spent 16 years on the board before he retired at the end of 2022.

Baugh, a conservative pastor, echoed Supervisor Tim Garman when Baugh posted on Facebook on May 10 that picking Francescut is a “no-brainer.”

Assistant Registrar of Voters Joanna Francescut addresses the media after the March 5, 2024, primary election.

Both Baugh and his wife, Susie, who is on the Anderson City Council, signed the endorsement on Facebook.

The Baughs in part called out those who want to see a fresh face in the elections’ office. Many of them are skeptical of the 2020 presidential election results and are critics of Francescut. They are imploring supervisors to select someone who would move forward with illegal initiatives like counting ballots by hand.

The state passed a law in October that bans the manual tally of ballots in all but the tiniest of counties. The law was inspired by Shasta County's ill-fated attempt to eliminate voting machines and go to hand counting.

“Choosing Joanna Francescut allows continuation of professional services to the voters of Shasta County. Yes, we would all like to push back against the State of California, but frankly, they don’t care about us. Any potential candidate that says they can hold the line against the state is just spouting nonsense,” the Baughs’ post said.

They said this is an opportunity for supervisors to heal the department. Choosing Francescut also would encourage county employees because supervisors would be appointing a well-qualified candidate from within, they added.

Shasta County Board of Supervisors Chairman Les Baugh, center, is flanked by fellow Supervisors Tim Garman, left, and Patrick Jones, right, on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022.

It’s not the first time that Les Baugh has spoken out against critics of the elections’ office, who for years, without any verifiable evidence, have alleged local elections are rigged due to rampant fraud.

Baugh, while still a supervisor, pointed to the absurdity of it all at a September 2022 board meeting after hours of comments from residents who insist there was voter fraud in 2020.

“This county (voted for) President (Donald) Trump. Why you want to contest that, as a conservative county, I have no idea," Baugh said at the meeting on Sept. 13, 2022.

Trump carried the county with about two-thirds of the vote, while President Biden received about a third of the vote. It was almost the reverse statewide.

Placer County elections chief backs Joanna Francescut

Francescut also has the backing of Placer County Registrar of Voters Ryan Ronco, who is president of California Association of Clerks and Election Officials.

Ronco said Francescut asked him to provide a letter of recommendation. He said Francescut has the experience and understands the complexity of the job and the laws counties must follow.

“As a person who has observed the people up in Shasta County and the (elections) staff there, I think Joanna is fantastic and I am happy to be able to provide a letter to her letting her know how fantastic,” he said.

Ronco is writing the letter on behalf of himself and not the association.

“I don’t want to come off saying (the board of supervisors) is going to fail miserably if it appoints somebody other than Joanna,” he said. “The reality is state law says anybody who is a registered voter can be elected county clerk/registrar of voters. But when it comes to elections … there are all sorts of laws, rules and regulations we all must follow, so it’s important you have somebody who understands all of that.”

Why Shasta County is not accepting applications for the job

Shasta County spokesman David Muang said the supervisors are not accepting applications for the open registrar of voters job.

“Since it is an elected role that is being left vacant, the replacement is completely up to the discretion of the BOS, they can appoint anyone they choose to finish the term,” Maung stated in an email to the Record Searchlight.

Darling Allen was reelected in June 2022 with nearly 70% of the vote. Her term runs through 2026.

Some who have spoken at board meetings have urged supervisors to appoint Bob Holsinger, who overwhelmingly lost to Darling Allen in the 2022 election.

Questions candidates will answer

Candidates will be interviewed in open session by supervisors, who will ask them a pre-determined set of questions. The questions will be provided to the candidates in advance of the interview.

The agenda packet for Tuesday’s meeting includes a list of 10 proposed interview questions.

Among them:

“Please give an introduction of yourself and describe your qualifications for the County Clerk/Registrar of Voters position with Shasta County.”

“The County Clerk/Registrar of Voters must maintain the highest level of knowledge and expertise in the elections process, as well as election laws, policies, and court decisions of federal, state and local jurisdictions. Describe your current level of understanding of the election laws, policies and court decisions, and how you would ensure you stay up to date in this rapidly changing environment.”

“How would you investigate complaints regarding voter roll discrepancies, and what would you do to ensure that the voter rolls are maintained effectively?”

“Describe how you would engage the public and restore public confidence in the election process, while administering elections with transparency, neutrality and non-partisan decision making.”

Tuesday's meeting starts at 9 a.m.

