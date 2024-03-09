LeRoy dog breeder challenges seizure of his German shepherds

Mar. 8—LEROY, Minn. — Fifteen dogs, including a new litter of puppies recently born to one of them, owned by a Fillmore County breeder are in the custody of the Animal Humane Society in the Twin Cities.

After more than two hours of testimony, a hearing that began Friday to determine whether the Fillmore County Sheriff's Office had enough cause and evidence to seize 15 German shepherds from breeder Don Anderson, of LeRoy, Minnesota, was continued to Tuesday, March 18, 2024.

The dogs were taken to the Humane Society on Feb. 22, 2024, under a warrant issued that morning.

Anderson filed a challenge to that seizure. Testimony in that challenge began Friday morning in a remote hearing.

A search warrant filed in Fillmore County District Court on Feb. 20, 2024, signed by District Court Judge Jeremy Clinefelter, narrates unsanitary conditions at Anderson Farm where the dogs lived.

Days before the dogs were seized, photographs were taken showing spaces where the dogs were kept had cardboard, covered in feces and blood, on top of concrete floors, empty food dog dishes, an empty water dish in one enclosure and access to outside closed off.

Steven Hovey, who represented Donald Anderson and Elham Alayyoub in the hearing Friday, argued that the dogs were being kept indoors temporarily because Anderson believed that someone had been poisoning the dogs.

The Fillmore County Sheriff's Office began investigating the mistreatment of the animals after Don Anderson contacted the agency to report his dogs were being poisoned. Anderson said two of his breeding German shepherds had died within about two weeks. Anderson said both had been vomiting blood before their deaths, according to the search warrant.

In testimony Friday, Investigator Sergeant Daniel Dornink said he suggested to Anderson he have a veterinarian examine the recently deceased dog. That veterinarian, Dr. Jim Hanson, based in Cresco, Iowa, later contacted the sheriff's office to report their findings were concerning, Dornink said.

"(Hanson) said the dog was in a poor nutritional state," Dornink said.

Hanson had the dog examined by the University of Minnesota.

According to the search warrant, the UM found the dog, an adult German shepherd, was "markedly underweight," weighing about 45 pounds, and had signs of a twisted intestine and likely died of that, which is commonly called "bloat."

According to court records, of the 15 dogs taken, seven were adult dogs ranging in age from 2 to 4 years old and eight puppies, two at about 6 months of age and six 8-week-old puppies.

None of the dogs examined had a body condition score greater than two on a scale of one to nine, said Dr. Ashley Plotkowski, a veterinarian with the Animal Humane Society in the Twin Cities. A rating of four is considered an "acceptable" body condition, she said.

Plotkowski was at the Anderson Farm when the dogs were taken. She said the conditions the dogs were kept in did not appear sanitary. The dogs were caked with urine and feces when they arrived, she said.

"There was a pretty strong smell of feces, diarrhea, urine," she said.

All the dogs appeared underweight and she could observe their bones through their skin because of a lack of body fat, she said.

"It seems to be consistent with not being fed enough," she said.

Plotkowski also testified that one of the dogs had intestinal parasites but none of the others showed signs of disease and that most of the adult dogs have not put on weight since being moved to the Animal Humane Society.

Plotkowski said bloat death is not necessarily a result of malnutrition, but malnutrition can be a contributing factor.

Dornink said when he went to Anderson Farm with Hanson to speak with Anderson about the dogs, Anderson and Elham Alayyoub maintained there was nothing wrong with the dogs or their living conditions.

"They were not accepting of the findings," Dornink said.

Dornink described the conditions when he visited the farm on Feb. 13 and presented photographs of the indoor pens where the dogs were kept. Those photos showed the floors lined with cardboard covered in feces and blood.

Nina Jorgensen, a friend of Alayyoub and Anderson, said she went to the farm to discuss trying to secure the dogs' enclosures and installing security cameras to catch anyone who might be trying to poison the dogs.

Anderson and Alayyoub believed someone was throwing stuff in the dogs' cages, she said. Jorgensen said she visited the farm on Feb. 18 and didn't see any conditions that concerned her.

"There was not that kind of mud in there," she said about her visits to the farm in the fall and summer of 2023.

The hearing was paused midday because of schedule conflicts and is scheduled to resume virtually on March 18.