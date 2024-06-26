Leora Joseph concedes to John Walsh in Denver district attorney primary

DENVER (KDVR) — Leora Joseph has conceded to John Walsh in the primary election for Denver district attorney, likely ensuring Walsh will be the next lead prosecutor for the 2nd Judicial District.

The two Democrats went head-to-head for a spot in the November election to decide Denver’s next district attorney, who will replace outgoing DA Beth McCann.

Returns as of 10 p.m. Tuesday showed Walsh leading with 58% of the vote, or just shy of 40,000 votes total. Joseph’s campaign confirmed to FOX31 that she had conceded the election.

Walsh, a former U.S. attorney for the District of Colorado, also previously worked on former President Barack Obama’s clemency project and represented the Biden campaign in post-2020 election cases.

Joseph previously worked as chief of staff for the Colorado attorney general and also oversaw special victims and human trafficking units at district attorney offices, according to her website.

Walsh is likely to become Denver’s next district attorney, as there were no Republican nominees in the primary race. Any unaffiliated candidate would have until about mid-July to gather signatures to file a nomination petition.

McCann was elected in 2016 and was the first female DA to serve in Denver’s history. After serving two terms, she decided not to seek re-election and will pass the torch to the next elected DA at the end of her four-year term in January 2025.

According to the Colorado District Attorneys’ Council, Colorado has 22 locally elected district attorneys who are “charged with seeking the truth and pursuing justice under the law on criminal matters that occur in their jurisdiction.”

The general election will take place on Nov. 5.

