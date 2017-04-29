Leonardo DiCaprio used a standard, office file folder for his climate march sign, lol

Look, let me start by saying Leonardo DiCaprio has done a lot to combat climate change.

He produced a climate change documentary titled Before the Flood that dropped in 2016. He has a foundation "dedicated to the long-term health and wellbeing of all Earth’s inhabitants." The foundation has given $61 million to causes that align with that mission statement. He talks about climate change all the time. And, also, he was among the ~200,000 people in Washington, D.C. on Saturday to protest a White House that very much does not share his (scientifically valid) concern for the damage people are doing to the climate.

It's just kind of funny that the man who has done all of the above couldn't get a sign for the protest that was bigger than a piece of computer paper.

Like, at what point did DiCaprio realize he wanted a sign? Did he wake up in a hotel and say, "Shit, I forgot people were going to write things on posters and walk around with them at this thing I'm going to today," and then he went to the nearest Staples, a Staples with markers but without posterboard? Did the hotel have a green and a red marker and a file folder somewhere? Does he keep these things in a bag?

Anyway, it's just funny.

