Leonard Peltier, the Indigenous activist imprisoned 50 years ago, awaits parole decision

Leonard Peltier, an Indigenous activist imprisoned nearly 50 years ago in the killings of two FBI agents, is awaiting the outcome of his first parole hearing in 15 years, all the while struggling with a growing list of health issues.

Peltier, who's 79 and a member of the Turtle Mountain Chippewa tribe, sits incarcerated at a federal maximum security prison in Coleman, Florida. He has always maintained his innocence in the crimes and is seen by many as the longest-serving political prisoner in the United States.

His parole hearing was June 10, and now the U.S. Parole Commission has 21 days to decide whether he will finally be set free for the first time since 1975. FBI Director Christopher Wray urged the panel not to release Peltier.

Peltier was a leader in the American Indian Movement during the Wounded Knee occupation, which began in 1973 on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation in South Dakota. During the occupation, tribal leaders hired vigilantes to undermine AIM activity and were aided by the FBI, according to the Free Leonard website.

Supporters of the movement asked Peltier to help support and protect the people targeted. On June 26, 1975, two FBI agents in unmarked cars followed a pickup truck, which eventually led to the shootout and the death of the two agents.

Peltier was convicted and imprisoned, and his health has declined over time. His attorney, former federal Judge Kevin Sharp, has been working on the case pro bono for the past four and a half years, and talks about the ailments afflicting the elderly Indigenous man.

In addition to enduring constant physical pain, Peltier suffers from a potentially deadly aortic aneurysm. Due to insufficient monitoring in prison, a rupture could be fatal. Peltier also has Type 2 diabetes, and Sharp said it is not being monitored as it should be and can’t be controlled, again because he is in a maximum-security prison.

“You are locked up but they are also locked down frequently, so you can't monitor the way you hoped to do with someone in his condition,” Sharp said. “And you don't have access to the proper food and exercise as a diabetic. If his sugar drops, he just has a schedule of insulin, it's not based on anything other than time.”

He has dental issues, and his diet consists of a lot of peanut butter and bologna. He utilizes a walker because of his hip issues, is in constant danger of falling and has fallen more than once. Peltier also suffered a stroke, one of the many things Sharp said has led to a deterioration of his mental health.

“When you’re 79 years old that's trouble,” Sharp said. “Physiology of being in your 70s and 80s and once you become immobile and bedridden even for a short period of time, that takes years off your life, and that becomes a real danger.”

Sharp said Peltier is realistic about parole but is also optimistic, and right now they are hopeful that the parole commission sees that there is “no point in having him die in prison.”

“But we are realistic that there are forces out there that are opposing justice for him,” Sharp said.

FBI director argues against Peltier's release

That force remains the Federal Bureau of Investigation, which has long opposed Peltier's release. Hundreds of FBI agents marched in front of the White House in 2000 to protest the possibility that former President Bill Clinton would grant clemency to Peltier.

Although Peltier has had individuals who have petitioned for his release, such as Pope Francis, the Dalai Lama, Nelson Mandela and Bishop Desmond Tutu, the FBI continues to oppose his release.

FBI Director Christopher Wray wrote to the U.S. Parole Commission "on behalf of the entire FBI family to express our adamant opposition to Leonard Peltier’s latest application for parole.”

“Peltier is a remorseless killer who brutally murdered two of our own before embarking on a violent flight from justice,” wrote Wray, appointed as director of the FBI by former President Donald Trump, who recently was convicted of 34 felony convictions.

Wray said the crimes also include a postconviction escape from federal custody, “during which he and his crew fired shots at prison employees.” He also argued that Peltier has never accepted responsibility or shown remorse and that the ailing Peltier is unfit for parole.

To release Peltier now would significantly “depreciate the seriousness of his offense” and “promote disrespect for the law,’” writes Wray.

When Sharp is asked how he knows Peltier didn’t kill the agents, he simply replies: “I can read the record and see there is no evidence of it. The prosecutor tells us, they're the ones who say they don’t know who shot the agents and they’re the ones who called their own evidence that it was Peltier 'sketchy.'"

FBI accounts differ from evidence, attorney says

In his letter, Wray recited what the FBI says happened on June 26, 1975. He asserts that Special Agents Jack R. Coler and Ronald A. Williams were searching for a fugitive when Peltier and others ambushed them with a barrage of gunfire. Peltier’s group fired over a hundred rounds, while the two outnumbered agents managed to return only five shots. Following the attack, Wray said, Peltier approached the wounded agents and brutally executed them at close range.

“Peltier shot Special Agent Coler twice in the head as he lay on the ground unconscious. Special Agent Williams was on his knees, unable to stand, when Peltier shot him in the face through an outstretched hand,” wrote Wray.

He said the shots were fired from a high-velocity, small-caliber firearm and that eyewitnesses placed the murder weapon in Peltier’s hands. A .223-caliber cartridge retrieved from the trunk of one of the agent’s cars was later linked ballistically to Peltier’s AR-15.

“There is still that kind of opposition, mostly from the FBI, and it's because they told this story and they're not letting go no matter what the facts have revealed over the years" Sharp said. "You have them take the position that Leonard Peltier shot these agents when we know for a fact he did not."

Sharp said witnesses were intimidated, perjured testimonies were created and "all of that is without question today. We know all that."

He said a juror in the case had confessed to being "prejudiced against Indians," which were her exact words, and the judge allowed her to stay. Today, this would be considered ineffective assistance of counsel, Sharp said. Allowing a juror with racial or ethnic prejudice against a defendant to serve violates the Sixth Amendment protection of the right to a fair and impartial jury.

"What happened was the government clearly argued Peltier was the principal shooter," Sharp said. "So, they have the shell casing and that's it. They have a ballistics experts who tells things that are not true on the stand."

It was reported that the FBI withheld exculpatory evidence, a ballistics test that indicated it was not Peltier's gun. Wray, who did not mention in his letter that the ballistics evidence had to be obtained through a FOIA request years later, wrote that for decades, Peltier has tried to undermine the ballistics evidence, citing an interim “teletype” written by the firearms examiner prior to his final report that Peltier obtained after trial.

Rather than sticking with the principal shooter theory, Sharp said the assistant U.S. Attorney went with the theory of Peltier aiding and abetting.

"That's where the 8th Circuit reluctantly upheld the conviction," Sharp said. "The law has since changed and that would never stand up today. Now it's back to the way it should have been and was before, that were you deprived of a fair trial by not having access to exculpatory evidence, and the answer would be absolutely he was and he would get a new trial. Today when prosecutors do that, they can lose their law license for hiding that kind of evidence. In the 1970s it was just another world."

Sharp said in the face of zero evidence, FBI continues to take their position.

"It's one of those 'If you tell a lie long enough, it becomes the truth.' Those forces and that story is a powerful story that they tell," he said.

Questions remain about the parole hearing

"The reason we fight for Leonard so fiercely is that how Leonard was treated during his prosecution and during his continued incarceration is consistent with how they have treated Indian people throughout history," said Nick Tilsen, CEO and president of NDN Collective and a citizen of the Oglala Lakota Nation.

Tilsen was one of only two witnesses that Peltier was allowed, while the other side was allowed five. He noted that Peltier was told he would be allowed the same number of witnesses as the opposition, but that didn't happen. At one point, they were only going to allow Peltier to have one witness.

The hearing took place in the prison's visiting area, and Tilsen said it took nearly seven hours. The prison was on lockdown that day, with a heightened police and FBI presence.

"There was a feeling that it was stacked against us," Tilsen said.

In addition to presenting the reentry plan for Peltier, Tilsen also provided an in-depth historical context of what was happening in 1975.

"I talked about Leonard being a boarding school survivor," Tilsen said. "I talked about how the FBI engaged in a illegal war against the American Indian Movement and the Indigenous people, the first people of this country and how they chose the battlegrounds for that to be Pine Ridge and that's what led up to the shootout."

Tilsen said because of the type of activism carried out by the American Indian Movement and Peltier, who was a member, a lot of advances in the rights for Native Americans had been made, whether it be Native American Freedom of Religion, or the Indian Self Determination Act.

"I told them that Indigenous people and oppressed people everywhere see a little bit of their own struggle in Leonard," Tilsen said. "That's why him being released at particularly this time in history would be healing for oppressed people and Indian people everywhere. As we sat there in that hearing there was tens of thousands of people around the world in prayer and ceremony because Leonard Peltier is a revered leader around the world. He's not the false narrative the FBI has made him out to be."

To help Peltier's reentry, Tilsen said NDN Collective had purchased Peltier a house on his reservation. He said the house would give Peltier something to look forward to, a semblance of hope of a life outside a prison cell and it would strengthen his parole application.

"One of the biggest indicators and criteria in parole is if this person's ready to be released," Tilsen said. "Do they have a support system? Do they have a home? What's life going to be like? So we had to paint a powerful picture at the hearing of what it's going to be like for Leonard Peltier to come back to Indian Country."

Why context and history matter

Context matters, said Sharp: How did we get there? The events in 1975 on the Pine Ridge Reservation didn't just happen, he said, and that to understand it a person has to look back in history to the Wounded Knee Massacre in 1890.

"And you can't understand that without understanding all of the massacres, the killings, the stolen land, the broken treaties, all of that," Sharp said. "And then you go, wait a minute, of course Pine Ridge happened. It was going to happen, we just didn't know it was going to happen that day and at that place."

Before taking on the case, Sharp had no idea about Peltier, the American Indian Movement, the occupation of Wounded Knee at the Pine Ridge Reservation or anything about Indigenous history.

"What's happening in Indian Country couldn't be farther removed from my life in 1975," Sharp said. "I'm 12 years old ... what do I know as a kid. None of these issues surrounding the government's relationship and our treatment of the Indigenous people here is taught in school. I know nothing as a kid and I don't know much more than that when I become an adult."

Sharp, a Navy veteran and former federal judge from Tennessee, is the co-vice chairman of Sanford Heisler Sharp and co-chair of the Public Interest Litigation Group. President Barack Obama nominated Sharp to the federal bench, confirmed him unanimously by the Senate, and he received his commission as a federal district court judge in 2011.

He served on the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Tennessee from May 2011 to April 2017, including service from 2014 to 2017 as the court’s chief judge. He resigned as judge in 2017.

In 2019, he was given Peltier's case file and was shocked at what he read, and since then, he has been working on freeing Peltier. During this time, Sharp said they have been denied several times for compassionate relief for Peltier.

"When the file is sent to me, I looked at it as a former federal judge," Sharp said. "I'm looking at not in the context in which it happened but the things that happened. I don't look at it as, 'At that time, why did this shootout happen.' I looked at it as, 'You've arrested someone, here's your investigation thwart with constitutional violations, here's your prosecution thwart with constitutional violations.'"

