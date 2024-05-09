Leon Sheriff's Office: Final suspect arrested in case of man found dead at boat ramp

A final suspect was arrested in connection with the death of a 22-year-old man found at a boat ramp in northern Leon County, according to the Leon County Sheriff's Office.

The U.S. Marshals Service and Jacksonville Sheriff's Office on Tuesday apprehended Roy D. Senior, 32, in Jacksonville on an outstanding warrant for the murder of Artez Moore, a news release said.

Senior is charged with first degree murder, kidnapping to facilitate a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. "He is being held at the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office Detention Facility, awaiting extradition to Leon County," the release said.

As previously reported, the Marshals Service previously arrested a Georgia man in connection to the murder. Law enforcement found Rayvon Moten, 32, at a home in Bainbridge, Georgia. He was charged with homicide, kidnapping to facilitate a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Leon County deputies found Moore's "lifeless body" at a boat ramp at Carr Lake in November. A week and a half later, the Marshal's Service arrested Anthony Jenkins, 23, in Georgia on charges of first-degree murder and kidnapping to facilitate a felony.

Moore was one of 27 homicide victims in 2023 — one of the capital city and county's bloodiest years.

