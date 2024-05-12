Leon schools scraps bus service, delays start time Monday; SAIL, Sabal Palm to remain closed

All Leon County public schools will be open Monday except SAIL High School and Sabal Palm Elementary School, Leon Schools Superintendent Rocky Hanna said on Facebook Live Sunday night.

Two tornadoes swept through Tallahassee early Friday, leaving the city in disbelief – and in the dark. Hanna said power has been restored at almost all schools, though there will be some changes in school day routines for students and parents.

Leon County School Superintendent Rocky Hanna speaks at a press conference for the launch of a website with mental health resources and warnings about violent video games and addiction on steps of the Historic Capitol on Monday, June 12, 2023.

“Tomorrow we're going to make some adjustments but we are going to have our schools open that have power and the capacity to accept students,” Hanna said.

He also said school buses will not operate because of road hazards such as downed trees and power lines. Student absences will be excused for hardships and all school start times will be delayed by 30 minutes. No students will be on the ACE, or Lively campus, including the Pre-K program, he added.

School Operations Update Posted by Leon County Schools on Sunday, May 12, 2024

“Although my personal vehicle can navigate the roads, our buses are just not going to be able to pull it off. There's too many lines that are still down, trees that are leaning over there, and our buses can't clear,” Hanna said.

Despite the changes, dismissal times will be the same, before-school supervision will still be available and cafeteria meals will be served.

Leon Public Schools published an advisory for operations after the severe storms of May 10, 2024.

But Advanced Placement and Florida Assessment of Student Thinking (FAST) exams will be rescheduled because of internet instability. Hanna said all LCS staff should report to work as normal.

The 30-minute delay sets the elementary school start time back to 9 a.m., the middle school start time to 10 a.m., and the high school start time to 8 a.m., to give parents time to manage transportation for their students.

In a separate email, SAIL High School Principal Matt Roberson told students and families he "anticipates power to be restored for students to return on Tuesday."

Alaijah Brown covers children & families for the Tallahassee Democrat. She can be reached at ABrown1@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: No buses, delayed start times for Leon County district schools Monday