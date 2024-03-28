Leon jail inmates abuzz after first harvest as beekeepers in training

Inmates at the Leon County Detention Facility are getting to see the fruits of their labor, or more precisely the honey of their labor.

The Leon County Sheriff's Office Ecology and Reentry Training Hub (EARTH) Haven currently has four active beehives that inmates take care of with hopes of a harvest of honey and beeswax.

The program began about a year ago and Thursday was the first harvest of the program.

Inmates from the Leon County Detention Facility learn how to harvest honey and beeswax through the Leon County Sheriff's Office Ecology and Reentry Training Hub (EARTH) Haven on Thursday, March 28, 2024.

Sgt. Daniel Whaley showed two inmates how to remove the bees from their hives with smoke and to check if the combs had honey ready for harvesting. The six-month program prepares the incarcerated for the workforce once they are released.

"It's teaching me how to wake up all the time to go to work," said inmate Donatarius Gavin. "Mostly keeps my mind at ease."

Gavin has been in the reentry program for 22 days now and has thoroughly enjoyed learning about beekeeping.

Inmates can earn a beekeeper apprentice certificate from the University of Florida.

If they don't complete the program before they are released, they can choose to finish it and receive the certificate on their own.

Following the apprentice certification, inmates could choose to further their education and become master beekeepers, which would allow them to travel, inspect other beekeeper's hives and help them better their apiaries.

Gavin hopes to take a hive home with him when he is released. He plans on using the beeswax to make wave grease as a hair product.

As a father of five, he hopes he can teach his kids the skills he is learning through EARTH Haven.

"I'm having a lot of fun with it so far, I think they'll like it," Gavin said. "I think they'll like to get in the bee suit and do the whole thing."

About 7.5 gallons of honey were harvested Thursday. It will be given to employees in the Leon County Sheriff's Office.

Eventually Whaley hopes that the inmates can package the honey to sell at local stores as well as items made with the beeswax including lip balms, candles, soaps and more.

