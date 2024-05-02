Leon County Sheriff's Office says Ox Bow shooting was 'domestic in nature,' 'self defense'

Almost a week after a man died in a shooting on Ox Bow Road in northeast Tallahassee, the Leon County Sheriff's Office turned the case over to the State Attorney's Office after a preliminary investigation found the shooting was in self defense.

LCSO Spokesperson Shonda Knight said as of now there have been no charges filed, but the shooting that involved two men was "domestic in nature."

It's unclear if charges will be brought, Knight said, and calls with State Attorney Jack Campbell has not been returned. LCSO has also not identified the identity of who was killed. Records of the incident are also unavailable as the case remains open and active.

Deputies were called to the scene Friday around 7:30 p.m. after a man was found dead in the 7000 block of Ox Bow Road.

“The people involved were familiar with each other,” LCSO Captain Jimmy Goodman told the Tallahassee Democrat at the time.

So far this year, 11 people have died and at least 20 people have been injured in 28 shootings in the capital city and county, according to a Tallahassee Democrat analysis of gun violence.

Breaking & trending news reporter Elena Barrera can be reached at ebarrera@tallahassee.com. Follow her on X: @elenabarreraaa.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: LCSO: Northeast Tallahassee shooting was 'domestic,' 'self defense'