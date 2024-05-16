Leon County Sheriff's Office investigating third jail inmate death to occur in two months

The Leon County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of an inmate who died one day after he was taken to a local hospital, according to a news release.

A medical services provider at the county jail referred Taurean Clark, 36, to a hospital Tuesday for further evaluation and care. Around 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Clark died there. The sheriff's office did not disclose which area hospital.

Clark was being held on a number of charges, including drug trafficking.

"The Sheriff's Office is following standard protocol for an in-custody death by investigating," the release says. "The Medical Examiner's Office will conduct an autopsy to determine cause and manner of death." The preliminary investigation found no signs of foul play.

Third inmate to die in less than two months

This is the third inmate to die in less than two months while in custody at the Leon County Detention Facility.

On April 15, a man named John Russo was "found unresponsive in his cell" early that morning. And just three days before, another inmate, Rachel Reeve, was also found unresponsive in her cell.

