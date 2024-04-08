Leon County Schools reports a dramatic decrease in guns on campus

Leon County Schools Chief of Safety and Security Jimmy Williams speaks at a press conference at the district's safety and security portable on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022.

During the 2022-23 school year, the Leon County School District reported confiscating 10 firearms from school campuses. So far this school year, the district has only confiscated one firearm.

Jimmy Williams, chief of safety, security and emergency management, credits the success to the implementation of several weapon deterring initiatives and the commitment of the district's safety and security team.

He shared data and best practices with district staff, Florida A&M University police and Leon County Sheriff's deputies on Thursday during a safety forum to expand on why safety and security is not an independent priority, but a community one.

"This is a comprehensive approach to school safety and security, and even with the technology that we've been blessed with today, our number one resource of school safety is the community," Williams told the Tallahassee Democrat inside the district's security portable.

So far in 2024, nine people have been killed and 18 people have been injured in at least 24 serious shootings in the capital city and county, according to a Tallahassee Democrat analysis of gun violence.

Five of those shootings involved school-aged minors. In January, Karlik Glenn, 19, and his brother, Malachi Hodges, 16, were shot and killed in the Griffin Heights neighborhood. Most recently, a student at Godby High School, Shawn Cooper Jr., was shot and killed on Peachtree Drive.

The district has implemented a number of safety programs, including a gun detecting AI software in high school security cameras, an extra resource officer on all high school campuses, an anonymous alert app, a weapon sniffing pup and metal detectors.

Stassi, a weapon detection dog, sniffs Chiles High School students’ backpacks during a random search Wednesday, March 8, 2023.

The district's total budget for safety and security this school year is $5.3 million, according to Superintendent Rocky Hanna, who said it was money well spent.

"The number one responsibility I have as superintendent is to protect our children from harm. Over the past eight years we have invested heavily to strengthen and enhance our school safety program districtwide," Hanna said.

The investments correlate with the decrease in incident reports of weapons on campus. Williams told the Tallahassee Democrat, last year, 64 considered weapons, that can range from a pocketknife to a box cutter were confiscated from school sites. He says this year that number is less than 40.

"Just adding these programs to our schools lets students know, don't bring a weapon to school, because we will catch you with it," he said.

LCS entered a $30,700 contract in June 2023 with Zero Eyes, a Pennsylvania company, to provide cloud-based software enabling school security cameras to recognize guns when they're not concealed. The program was launched at all high schools during the 2023-24 school year and the camera covers parking lots, hallways and entrances.

The district also launched random searches with metal detectors and a weapon detecting dog last spring.

Williams said the improvements in school safety with the help of the weapon deterring initiatives are not worth celebrating until they end the school year on a high note.

"If we keep this up, we will have a party and celebrate, but we are waiting to truly say we finished strong," Williams said.

