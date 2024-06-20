Some Leon County schools are getting new leadership. Who are the new principals?

Ahead of the upcoming school year, four Leon County public schools will be getting new leaders.

During a Tuesday school board meeting, several educators were appointed to leadership roles, with some even promoted to the role of principal.

Here are the changes happening for the next school year:

Sabal Palm Elementary School

Taking over Sabal Palm as principal is Latoyer Hankerson, a former reading coach at Bond Elementary and most recently a staff member on the school improvement team with the Florida Department of Education.

She's replacing Shannon Davis, who's been with the school for five years, three as assistant principal and two as principal. Davis will be moving on to Hawks Rise Elementary to be assistant principal.

"It is so good to be back home," Hankerson said, excited to be rejoining the district. "I now can add that I am the proud principal of Sabal Palm Community Partnership School, and we are going to do great things there."

SAIL High School

At SAIL High School, longtime educator Rhonda Blackwell-Flanagan will be taking the helm.

Blackwell-Flanagan will be leaving her role as assistant principal at Godby High School to become principal at SAIL, replacing Matt Roberson. Blackwell-Flanagan previously was principal at Hartsfield Elementary School from 2017 to 2022.

Roberson, who has led SAIL for over four years, will be moving on to a district position as the career and technical education coordinator. Chelsea Williams steps down after serving in the position for four years.

Canopy Oaks Elementary School

Clayton Cloud, assistant principal at Sealey Elementary School, becomes principal at Canopy Oaks.

"This has been an incredible whirlwind of a journey," Cloud said during the school board meeting.

Cloud replaces Staci Morthan, who expressed interest in returning to teaching, Superintendent Rocky Hanna said. Her wish was granted, and she will be a teacher at Augusta Raa Middle School in the upcoming school year.

Astoria Park Elementary School

Orande Mckhan, assistant principal at Pineview Elementary School, was named principal of Astoria Park Elementary School. Mckhan served as assistant principal at Pineview for six years.

Mckhan was previously a teacher at Oak Ridge Elementary School for eight years and a guidance counselor at Gilchrist Elementary School for four years.

