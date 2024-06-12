Leon County: Program aims to help low income homeowners after tornadoes

Money is still available, up to $30,000 for some Leon County households, as tornado recovery efforts continue a month after the May 10 storms.

As community members still grapple with the emotional and physical aftermath of three tornadoes, Leon County Housing Services Manager Jelani Marks wants to bring awareness to grant funds aiming to help homeowners in the unincorporated areas.

The county's State Housing Initiatives Partnership (SHIP) Disaster Recovery Program application launched at the same time as the TEAM program on May 23 and looks to aid those in the unincorporated area, focusing on low income to moderate income households and will be taking applications until June 17.

Marks said that the county will be using some of their "unencumbered (SHIP) funds," a total of $600,000, within the current fiscal years budget to "help income eligible households."

Recently, Leon County announced all the recipients of their Targeted Emergency Assistance Microgrant, or TEAM, program which took $1 million from the county's catastrophe fund to help individuals and businesses, also in the unincorporated area.

What is SHIP?

The SHIP program is administered through Florida Housing, which provides funds to local governments in order to create partnerships to preserve affordable and multifamily housing and which serves low income families.

"We receive SHIP funding each year and we use that funding to grow and preserve the stock of affordable housing in Leon County through different strategies," Marks said. "We do home rehabilitations ... we have a home replacement program ... emergency home repair."

Piles of debris, missing roofs and walls are seen throughout Railroad square in the aftermath of the tornadoes that tore through Tallahassee a week prior.

What Leon County wants you to know before you apply

Information on the disaster recovery program was added to the county's Housing Services website page, which features what is needed to apply and a direct link to the application.

Compared to TEAM Leon, which designated certain amounts of money for specific criteria, Marks said SHIP will not follow this model but that the maximum households could receive would be $30,000.

The money will look to help homeowners with structural repairs, insurance deductibles, emergency supplies, as well as utility, mortgage and temporary relocation costs.

Marks also noted that those who received money from the TEAM Leon program are still eligible to receive funding from the SHIP Disaster Recovery program.

There are eligibility requirements that applicants will need to meet before they can apply:

Home must have sustained documented damage during the May 10 tornadoes.

Property must be in unincorporated Leon County.

Property must be homesteaded and owner-occupied.

Mobile home repairs can only be funded for unites built after June of 1994.

Household must be income eligible (Moderate, low, or very low-income). However, low-income, very low-income and special needs households (as defined by Florida Statutes) will be prioritized for assistance.

Arianna Otero is the City Solutions Reporter for the Tallahassee Democrat. Contact her via email at AOtero@tallahassee.com or on Twitter/X: @ari_v_otero.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: County disaster recovery program will help low income residents