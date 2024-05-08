Leon County Democratic activist, labor leader Monica O'Neal dies in Tallahassee hospice

Monica O'Neal, a former AFSCME Local president and longtime vice-chair of the Leon County DEC, died May 7.

Monica O’Neal, who was president of the now-disbanded local American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME) for Leon County and a longtime vice-chair of the Leon County Democratic Executive Committee, died Tuesday in hospice.

Family members from California and Texas were with the 63-year-old O’Neal when she died at the Hospice Unit at Tallahassee Memorial Hospital shortly after midnight.

O’Neal fought a long battle with kidney disease. More recently, she had been hospitalized for several months, including in the intensive care unit at Tallahassee Memorial Hospital, where she was transferred to the Hospice Unit on Monday.

“We have so many fond memories of her,” said David Jacobsen, a former co-worker who often joined O’Neal as a volunteer in events like the Democrats’ annual summer barbecue at the American Legion Hall on Lake Ella.

“You couldn’t do this today, but when we worked at (the Department of Children and Families) and Lawton Chiles first ran for governor against (Bob) Martinez, Monica and I would show up with "Lawton Chiles for Governor" bumper stickers on our cars,” Jacobsen said.

When Gov. Charlie Crist left office in 2010, O’Neal panned his farewell speech for failing to acknowledge state workers’ contributions to his administration.

“You’ve got a group of people who haven’t had a pay raise the entire time he’s been governor, and he could have said ‘thanks,’ ” O’Neal told the Tallahassee Democrat.

She served as vice-chair of the Leon County Democratic Executive Committee for several years under several chairs.

In 2005, she voted with a bloc that objected to procedural maneuvering of then-chair Paige Carter-Smith that appeared to make it easier for former Tallahassee Mayor Scott Maddox to regain the chairmanship after a failed gubernatorial campaign.

O'Neal always focused on doing 'what is right (and) fair'

A three-way contest between Maddox, Democratic state committeeman Jon Ausman, and then-newcomer Rick Minor broke out among a divided the party. O’Neal as vice-chair conducted the meeting that elected Minor party chair; he's now a Leon county commissioner.

“In politics, it’s easy for your emotions to get the best of you. Monica was fervently passionate, but she never let the intensity cloud her judgment on doing what is right or fair,” said Minor, who served four years as chair with O’Neal as vice chair.

Ausman, who himself served as county chair for 20 years, praised O’Neal's efforts as a labor leader and activist who knew how to turn out the vote.

“Her successor in these areas will have to work hard to equal her dedication to the people of Leon County,” Ausman said.

Rep. Allison Tant, D-Tallahassee, another former local and state Democratic Party chair, said O’Neal served on the front lines of elections for decades and was “whip-smart, tough and dedicated.”

Leon Commissioner Bill Proctor added that O’Neal’s death is an "eternal promotion for her" but a huge loss for the community.

“Her strength, will and grit made her a champion 'Sistuh Soldier,' ” said Proctor. “Thank God for her life, works and sacrifices. Well done.”

A funeral mass at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church will be held later this month.

