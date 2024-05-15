Leon County Commission OKs $1 million emergency grant program for storm recovery

Residents and business owners in the unincorporated parts of Leon County will soon be able to apply for up to $10,000 in emergency storm relief grant money.

After discussion, commissioners voted 6-1 to take $1 million from the county's Catastrophe Fund to establish the grant program, in which both individuals and business owners can apply.

Commissioner David O'Keefe was the lone 'no' vote against establishing the program proposed by Commissioner Christian Caban, who shared a letter with the idea a few hours before Tuesday's board meeting.

Seeing residents "come through the water and food distributions, people's lives were truly impacted. Seeing people come day after day, the same people, with tears in their eyes ... There are a handful who lost everything," Caban said. "This is a time for us to come together and act swiftly in order to help folks in our rural communities."

O'Keefe's district includes the Indianhead neighborhood and Apalachee Parkway corridor, which are within Tallahassee city limits, said he wished the grant could have extended to his city-based constituents in District 5.

"We're leaving out a significant group (that was) affected that pays Leon County (property) taxes. ... When I was out there this weekend, words or pictures cannot describe what people are going through," O'Keefe said. "To think that (they) would be excluded from this program on the assumption that the city might do something I don't think is responsible."

The funds are in direct response to Friday's storms as residents across Leon County and Tallahassee look to get back on their feet after torrential downpours and three tornados tore through the capital area.

Caban represents District 2 for the county, which includes Woodville, where one of the tornados tore through, snapping trees and leading to blocked roads and damaged homes.

Gov. Ron DeSantis stopped by the Hope Florida bus, which was at Sabal Palm Elementary, to help those in need after the May 10 storms that devastated the capital region.

County looks to establish grant program in 'days, not weeks'

County Administrator Vince Long said that the funds will be used to "fill the gap between the federal and state assistance and to get (funds) to people in need as quickly as possible."

The idea is that it will help businesses with expenses not covered by insurance and to help residents with food, medicine, and short-term housing costs, among other emergency expenses.

Though the money won't be a free-for-all, Long said, he was given the authority to vet the applicants based on certain criteria the county will set. Caban's aide, Allie Richards, says she believes this is the first local grant program ever done in the state of Florida.

Downed trees in Woodville after powerful storm swept the area on Friday, May 10, 2024.

Community takes to social media to support measure

Ahead of the commission meeting, the Greater Tallahassee Chamber of Commerce released a statement of support for Caban's idea.

"We support any 'quick response' funding that can be made available to local businesses and residents located in high-impact areas while other resources are secured from the state and federal government," Chamber President Sue Dick wrote.

Another prominent voice in the private sector – Matt Thompson, owner of the For The Table Hospitality group of restautants and bars that includes Madison Social – took to Facebook to share an update of his businesses and show support.

"Our businesses will be fine in the long run but losing power for four days and those sales (Mother's Day weekend) is $100,000 in lost revenue and does not address any damages," Thompson wrote in his post. "I applaud Commissioner Christian Caban for taking the first step to help."

Arianna Otero is the City Solutions Reporter for the Tallahassee Democrat. Contact her via email at AOtero@tallahassee.com or on Twitter/X: @ari_v_otero.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Leon County to offer storm recovery grants for unincorporated areas