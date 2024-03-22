Leominster braces for one more blast of winter

The central Massachusetts city of Leominister is bracing for one more blast of winter

The city says it expects up to three inches of snow overnight Friday into Saturday, followed by up to two inches of rain.

Last September 11th, an unimaginable eleven inches of rain fell in one day.

Stunning videos show extent of Leominster flood damage

The rains caused rivers and streams to flood their banks, causing property damage and misery the city is still trying to recover from.

Leominster’s mayor said Friday afternoon, after a mostly snow-free winter, his DPW is ready for the new storm.

but at the same time, city officials are watching the same rivers and streams that caused so much trouble only six months earlier.

“The rivers are already high. And the streams and brooks are already high. So you add another inch and a half of rain into that, it’s always concerning. Since September 11th, we’re always hyper-sensitive to any major weather event,” Leominster Mayor Dean Mazzarella said.

Workers survey the damage to a Commuter Rail train line which was washed out Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, in Leominster, Mass. after heavy rain fall in the town overnight. (AP Photo/Josh Reynolds)

Workers survey the damage to a Commuter Rail train line which was washed out Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, in Leominster, Mass. after heavy rain fall in the town overnight. (AP Photo/Josh Reynolds)

Roads and sidewalks are damaged following heavy rain in Leominster, Mass., Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023. The deluge flooded other parts of Massachusetts as well as Rhode Island. (AP Photo/Michael Casey)

Flooding Leominster

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW