Lenny Corso to enter LSCS Hall of Distinction

Apr. 11—Logansport High School announced that 1964 graduate Lenny Corso will be inducted into its Hall of Distinction.

Corso is a Vietnam-era veteran who served with the U.S. Army and the 3rd Special Forces Group as a Green Beret medic from 1966 to 1969.

After receiving his honorable discharge, he returned to college to earn a bachelor's degree in health science from Indiana State University, a master's degree from Ball State University in physiology and health science and then earned a medical certificate as a physician assistant from the Indiana University School of Medicine. He worked for 10 years as a physician assistant in occupational medicine before moving into pharmaceutical sales for nearly 20 years. Currently, he is an adjunct professor at Ivy Tech Community College in Valparaiso. He has been teaching advanced human physiology to nursing and health career professionals for the past 17 years.

Corso played a significant role in establishing the Logansport High School Military Wall of Honor. His contributions to the healthcare field, community and nation reflect the school's loyalty, honor and service values.

"I am very humbled by this wonderful honor," Corso said in a press release sent from the high school. "As a student, I was just an average, 'shy and quiet' kid who was never involved in any clubs, activities or sports in high school. I guess there is something to be said for being a 'late bloomer' in life."

The school will formally recognize Lenny during the 153rd Commencement Ceremony on June 2 at 2 p.m. in the Berry Bowl.