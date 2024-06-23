Lenexa police searching for missing 77-year-old man

UPDATE: Lenexa police said Ray Wilson was found safe.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are searching for a missing 77-year-old man, Ray Wilson, who disappeared on June 21 in Lenexa, Kansas, according to the Lenexa Police Department.

Wilson was last seen leaving his home near West 83rd Street and K-7 Highway in a red, 2019 Volkswagen Tiguan with Kansas tag “4719 ABG.”

Police described him as 5 foot 7 inches tall and weighing 207 pounds. He has gray hair and hazel eyes and was last seen wearing blue denim shorts and a blue denim shirt.

Wilson’s family is concerned for his health and well-being as it is abnormal for him not to return home or be in contact, according to police.

If you have any information on Wilson’s whereabouts, please call 911.

