Lenexa man dies in UTV crash in Wabaunsee County

WABAUNSEE COUNTY (KSNT) – One person is dead after a UTV crash Saturday night in Wabaunsee County.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol Crash logs, it happened on private property approximately one mile southwest of Loire Creek Road.

At 9 p.m. on Saturday, June 22, the driver of a 2019 Honda UTV lost control of the vehicle and rolled it. The passenger, Ray Palenske, 74, of Lenexa was ejected from the UTV and died from his injuries at the scene. The driver was not injured.

The crash logs state neither the driver nor Palenske were wearing a seatbelt.

